Talk about a green thumb! Pink showed off her impressive homegrown vegetable haul recently and her son, Jameson, was there to take it all in.

“That’s a tomato, buddy. Doesn’t that look delicious?” the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer, 40, asked the 3-year-old as he picked up a small object from a patch of dirt.

“Mhmm,” the toddler replied in the Instagram video, which Pink shared on Wednesday, July 1.

The Grammy nominee then focused the camera on the rest of her food and added: “This morning’s bounty, look at this — three onions in one.”

“Can I ask you a question?” Jameson asked.

Though the video stopped after that, the Pennsylvania native noted that her son’s query had nothing to do with the family’s homegrown eats. “Morning harvest #basil #tomato #bananapeppers #fennel #onion #bellpepper #questions #organic #love,” she explained in the caption. “Haha okay the question was ‘can I watch a movie’ 😂😂 of course.”

The sweet mother-son moment came about three months after Pink revealed she and Jameson tested positive for COVID-19. The songstress took a look back at her and her son’s “terrifying” battle with the novel coronavirus in a Mother’s Day op-ed for NBC News.

“Battling COVID-19 along with my 3-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother,” the “So What” singer — who also shares daughter Willow, 8, with her husband Carey Hart — wrote. “Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next.”

While speaking with Vanessa Inn via Instagram Live on June 19, Pink recalled that she had a panic attack while caring for her sick son a few months ago. “I think this is really important for people right now with coronavirus — you know anxiety is rampant and panic attacks and just, we feel like the rug is being pulled out from under us a little bit right now and different people on different levels,” she explained at the time.

“I was on the phone with you and I was having one of my very first panic attacks,” she recounted. “It was during the time where I was really afraid for Jameson and just exhausted from my adrenaline for 10 weeks of taking my temperature and wondering if I was gonna die.”

These days, the “Funhouse” singer is keeping her anxiety in check by focusing on her garden and cooking. She gushed about an impressive gardening accomplishment on Tuesday, June 30. “Been trying to grow tomatoes for five years. Finally!!!!” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself holding several of the bright red fruits. “I beat the gophers to it. I win I win I win.”

In May, Pink shared her “vegan, gluten-free, egg-free cherry tart recipe,” which she made after finding out that Jameson has several food allergies. “If you want to make a crust, get some vegan graham crackers,” she declared at the time. “I know some of you out there are throwing up in your mouth, but trust me, they’re delicious and they might even be better than the real ones.”