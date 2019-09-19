



Ashley Graham’s pregnancy cravings have officially kicked into high gear! The model took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 18, to share what tasty foods have been on her mind lately, and apparently her expectant hankerings know no bounds. Almost.

“Feed me all the cravings, literally every emoji except missing cantaloupe!” Graham, 31, wrote alongside a pair of snapshots of herself in a bump-hugging brown dress, which she paired with a comfy pair of white sneakers.

As the America’s Next Top Model alum intimated, her caption also boasted several food emojis, including corn, salad, honey, doughnuts, cucumber, coffee and strawberries.

The playful post already has more than 434,000 likes and hundreds of comments, including a few from some of Graham’s famous friends. “Gorgeouso,” declared Mindy Kaling. Added former pro soccer player Juan Pablo Galavis: “Muy bella!!!”

Since announcing her pregnancy in August, the A New Model author has embraced her growing bump. Earlier this month, Graham shared a series of photos from a “staycation” she took with husband Justin Ervin. In one snap, Ervin, 30, sweetly touched his wife’s stomach as she glanced at him adoringly.

Another photo showed a bikini-clad Graham playfully sticking her tongue out at the camera while cradling her belly with one hand and holding what appeared to be an iced coffee in the other.

Just days after announcing her little one on the way, Graham shared video footage of herself asleep in a black bikini. “Naps are a new non-negotiable,” she quipped.

Graham spilled the news about her bundle of joy on August 14, with an Instagram video featuring Ervin. “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” the American Beauty Star host captioned the footage. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”

Ervin then shared a photo featuring his wife and their sonogram shot, writing, “To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary @ashleygraham. These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us.”

