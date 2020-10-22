The people’s prince! After he was caught eyeing a fast food restaurant, Prince William became instantly relatable — and scored a silly new nickname.

On Tuesday, October 20, the 38-year-old Duke of Cambridge accompanied his wife, Duchess Kate, at her Hold Still photography exhibition in downtown London. As the royal couple walked near Waterloo Station, William got distracted by the sight of a local KFC. A snapshot of the prince outside the restaurant’s window quickly went viral — and the fast food joint couldn’t resist poking fun at the hungry heir.

“William whispered quietly to himself; ‘Oh, I just can’t wait to be wing,'” the official KFC U.K. account tweeted on Tuesday.

In a separate post, William was given a creative new moniker. “I’m sad I didn’t call him His Royal Thighness in the main tweet tbh,” the chain restaurant tweeted.

William and Kate, 38, made a surprise appearance at the photography showcase to view the end result of the duchess’ inspiring project. Earlier this year, she challenged people all across the U.K. to capture moments from their lives in quarantine amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While announcing her initiative in May, Kate said that she hoped it would “document and share a moment in time” that has been impacting families in both “desperately sad” and “uplifting” ways.

Amid the pandemic, the royal couple have kept up their busy schedule with public engagements, but have also gotten to spend more quality time at home with their children. The pair share sons Prince George, 7, and Prince Louis, 2, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 5. During their extended hours at home, the little ones have been testing out their cooking skills — and making a mess of the palace in the process.

“The children have been attacking the kitchen and it’s just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere,” William teased during a visit to Paul Brandon’s Smiths the Bakers bakery in June, adding that he’s “done a little bit” of his own experimenting in the kitchen.

Kate, for her part, likes to bake with her children on the weekends “to keep them entertained.” A source told Us Weekly exclusively in April, “The kitchen is always a complete mess by the end of it, but it’s all part of the fun — that’s how Kate sees it.”