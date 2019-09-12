



Jax Taylor doesn’t mess around when it comes to his alcohol stash! The Vanderpump Rules star went on a Costco run on Tuesday, September 10, and took to his Instagram Stories to show off his singularly focused haul.

Though the big-box store is known for its tasty rotisserie chickens and packages of toilet paper that are large enough to last a lifetime, Jax, 40, had one item (and one item only) on his shopping list: booze.

The Instagram snap of the reality star’s shopping cart shows seven distinct bottles of booze. Among Jax’s purchases were multiple top-shelf bottles, including Belvedere vodka and Johnnie Walker Blue Label whisky. He also purchased a bottle of Don Julio tequila, two bottles of Costco’s own branded silver tequila and a bottle of the chain’s American vodka.

“Stocked up,” Jax wrote of his haul.

Though we don’t know if the Bravo star was preparing for something special, we do know that he has plenty of space in his newly organized kitchen to accommodate his recent purchases.

Last month, Jax and wife Brittany Cartwright showed off the organized interiors of their nearly $2 million Los Angeles abode. The home, which the pair moved into in June, was revamped with some help from Home on Point, an in-home organization and design company founded by Shanel Arnold.

Among Arnold’s suggestions was for the duo to clean out and reorganize their refrigerator. When Arnold was done with the appliance, all of the items inside were color-coordinated, and everything was labeled and stored in clear bins or containers.

The see-through containers were also put to use in the pair’s neat pantry, which features separate spots for cereals, chips, snacks and more. Surely the booze has a designated location all its own!

