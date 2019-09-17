



Khloé Kardashian is feeling especially grateful for Scott Disick today. The Good American designer has been battling a nasty cold for several days, which prompted the Flip It Like Disick star to send a tasty care package to his de facto sister-in-law.

According to a post on Kardashian’s Instagram Stories on Monday, September 16, Disick’s special delivery included two big containers of soup, bread and several large black and white cookies.

“So I have been sick for a couple of days and my cutie Scott knows how much I love black and white cookies from Lovi’s and who doesn’t love chicken noodle soup while they’re sick?” Kardashian, 35, said of her food-centric care package.

“Thank you Scott,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added. “I love you, I love you.”

Kardashian then turned the camera toward her daughter, True Thompson, who was in her arms. “What do you say?” she asked the 17-month-old.

“Thank you,” True replied, which prompted her proud mom to declare, “You’re so cute!”

Though Disick, 36, is no longer dating Khloé’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, he is still very much a part of the Kardashian clan, as he and Kourtney, 40, have three children together — sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, and daughter Penelope, 7. Furthermore, the Talentless designer and Khloé have always been especially close.

In fact, in July, the duo put their friendship to the test in a sweet Q&A video that featured each of them answering questions about one another and spilling fun facts. Disick’s first query about Khloé tasked him with naming her favorite dessert. “Black and white cookies … from Lovi’s Deli,” he said without missing a beat.

In other words, it’s no surprise that the Lord knew exactly what to send Khloé to help her feel better.

And Disick isn’t the only one who has sent over a special package for the ill Revenge Body host. On Sunday, September 15, Penelope gave her aunt Khloé a basket filled with fresh fruit in an attempt to make her feel better.

“Hi Koko, I brought fruits for you,” the elementary school student said as she dropped off her gift.

Khloé deemed she was the “luckiest auntie in the world” and later called Penelope’s surprise “the nicest gift ever.”

