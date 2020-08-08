When life gives you lemons, make lemonade! Tamera Mowry isn’t afraid to try something new in the kitchen — even if everything doesn’t go according to plan.

“I was suppose to make banana bread and I made banana bread pudding,” the Sister, Sister alum, 42, exclusively tells Us Weekly while promoting her partnership with PayPal and Chef Jernard Wells. “I just added some vanilla ice cream on top of it, and it was perfect. I apparently used too many ripe bananas.”

Mowry — who shares son, Aden, 7, and daughter, Ariah, 5, with her husband, Adam Housley — said that she and her family have sharpened their cooking skills amid the coronavirus quarantine. She and the former baseball player, 48, even started their own Instagram Live cooking show, The Housley Life: Wine & Dine.

Mowry noted that her family loves to bake together and they have successfully made cupcakes, zucchini bread and chocolate chip muffins. The family of four have also tried their hand at making potstickers, sushi, fried catfish and double-dipped buttermilk fried chicken.

The Tia & Tamera alum added that her children are already little sous-chefs in training.

“Ariah wants to be a chef,” Mowry explains. “She loves making pancakes and scrambling eggs. And both like chopping and dicing pretty much anything, which was scary at one point. Even with a butter knife.”

For Mowry, it’s important for her kids to get involved in the kitchen at a young age — a skill that she thinks is important to take into adulthood.

“Obviously when done in a healthy and safe way, getting your kids involved makes them more susceptible to try the foods they prepare,” the former the Real cohost says. “Our rule is ‘If you don’t like it. Then spit it out. At least you’ve tried it.’ We also want them at some point to be able to know how to cook when they are older.”

Although the former reality star is loving sharing valuable life lessons with her children, she tells Us that there are no plans for baby no. 3. “Hell to the no,” Mowry quipped when asked about a possible quarantine baby.

Mowry has partnered with PayPal to help other parents survive social distancing with their kids. The actress is also sharing cooking hacks with Wells on Friday, August 7, going on Instagram Live at 3 p.m. ET to cook a Barbecue Chicken Flatbread pizza.

With reporting by Brody Brown