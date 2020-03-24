Going behind the bar! Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz welcomed Us Weekly into TomTom earlier this month and showed Us how to make their West Hollywood hotspot’s most popular drink.

The cocktail in question is called the Madame Butterfly, which is made with a combination of fresh lemon juice, a homemade pea tea that is actually herbal blue tea made from flower petals, vodka and champagne.

According to Schwartz, 37, the resulting libation, which is garnished with a purple pansy flower, is “simple” and “refreshing.”

“Visually it’s gorgeous,” the TomTom co-owner added.

While making the drink, which gets its vibrant purple hue from the blue tea that’s been infused with agave, the Vanderpump Rules costars got into a playful discussion about their different bartending skills. “Contrary to popular opinion, one that I’ve, sort of, perpetuated myself … I’m actually not a bad bartender,” Schwartz declared as he mixed the beverage in a cocktail shaker.

“He’s not a bad bartender,” Sandoval, 36, added. “Schwartz is not bad at making drinks at all. He’s a great, great, great mixologist.”

However, the Missouri native told Us that his restaurant partner doesn’t quite excel in all areas of the business. “Making drinks is obviously half of bartending, the other half is ringing them in,” Sandoval explained. “Schwartz is not the best at organizing bar tabs.”

“I’m alright,” the Minnesota-born reality star admitted as he realized he had misplaced his cocktail strainer.

Absentmindedness aside, Sandoval was quick to declare that his colleague and pal made a great drink. “Good job, Tom,” he told Schwartz after taking a sip of the completed cocktail. “It’s delicious.”

When the bartending duo gave Us a tour of TomTom earlier this month, each of them pointed out their favorite spots within the trendy establishment, which opened in August 2018. For Sandoval, it’s all about the decor. More specifically, he’s a big fan of the tall blue velvet booths located just beyond the bar. “When you sit down inside of it, you’ll hear a sound difference,” he explained at the time. “It really, sort of, muffles any background noise and you’re able to have a very intimate, private conversation because this acts as almost like a sound booth.”

Schwartz’s go-to spot is located on the garden patio, which he described as “warm and romantic but not pretentious.” The exact locale is a 10-person table in the back section of the outdoor area. “I love sitting back here and having a drink. It conjures so many great memories. I get really sentimental about it,” he previously told Us. “We’ve been here 10 years and at one point this was just a dream and now it’s a reality.”

Watch the complete video above to learn how to make the Madame Butterfly at home!