Congratulations to the Toms! Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz celebrated Tom Tom’s first anniversary in Los Angeles on Monday, August 12, by sharing a tender moment with one another.

Sandoval, 36, took to Instagram to mark the momentous occasion by posting a photo of him and his business partner locking lips. “HAPPY ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!” he captioned the sweet snap, which was taken in front the pair’s famous kissing photo that is on display at the popular bar.

“Started from a Craigslist ad … and now we’re here!” continued the Missouri native, referencing how he first met Schwartz, 36, thanks to the classified advertisements website.

Tom Tom, which is co-owned by Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, formally opened its doors in August 2018. About a month before the bar’s official opening, it was celebrated with a star-studded party attended by Schwartz’s wife, Katie Maloney, and Sandoval’s girlfriend, Ariana Madix. Vanderpump Rules costars Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright also showed their support at the soiree.

On its first birthday, the bar hosted a function of a different kind — the Vanderpump Rules season 8 finale party — which LVP referenced in her own anniversary post on Instagram. “What an incredible season,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wrote. “I love each and every one of you @tomtom #1YearAnniversary #PumpRules.” Like Sandoval, the Brit also shared the snap of the Toms smooching in front of their kissing photo.

Believe it or not, recreating that pose has become a tradition of sorts for Tom Tom fans, including several famous ones. When Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend stopped by the bar in February, the pair promptly mimicked the photo by sharing a kiss of their own in front of it. “It was just a really cool vibe. It was a good group of people,” Teigen, 33, told Us Weekly of her visit. “We really enjoyed it. And it’s just down the street from our house so that was a major selling point.”

Newlyweds Darren Criss and Mia Swier popped in Tom Tom in March and tried their hands at recreating the kissing photo too. “So great hanging out with these cute newlyweds!” Sandoval wrote on Instagram at the time. “Such great people.”

