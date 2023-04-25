A celeb cleanse like no other. Travis Barker has teamed up with Liquid Death to launch a luxury enema kit.

Unsurprisingly, this is the first-ever celebrity-endorsed enema. The kit is a hilarious nod to Blink-182’s debut album Enema of the State, released in 1999.

The Liquid Death Enema of The State Collectible Enema Kit is launching on Tuesday, April 25, just ahead of the 47-year-old drummer’s world tour with the band.

Much like Blink-182 tickets, only a lucky few will be able to get Barker’s collab with Liquid Death. The enema kit is limited edition and available exclusively on LiquidDeath.com for $182. The price includes both a premium enema bulb and a can of Liquid Death hand-signed by Barker.

“With the Liquid Death Enema of The State Collectible Enema Kit, Travis Barker promises that you, too, can achieve any dream in life that you can imagine,” the beverage company proclaimed in a press release.

The rocker, for his part, showed off the box set — and his many tattoos — in a seemingly nude photoshoot.

Barker joins the brand’s growing list of celebrity backers, which includes Wiz Khalifa and Martha Stewart.

Liquid Death produces nonalcoholic beverages in cans, which are more recyclable and sustainable than plastic bottles. Liquid Death also offers iced tea and several flavored sparkling water options. The Barker Wellness Co. founder collaboration with the company includes the standard mountain water.

Hydration will be essential for Blink-182’s world tour. After reuniting to play Coachella earlier this month, Barker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus will kick off their first tour in a decade on May 4 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Kourtney Kardashian, who married the DTA Records founder in May 2022, will be in the crowd to cheer on the rock stars. “She will 100 percent be joining Travis and the band on tour,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after the concerts were announced in October 2022, noting that the Poosh founder, 44, will “go to as many stops as possible, as much as her schedule allows.”

The “Edging” performers announced that they’d play more than 65 venues across the world from March 2023 to February 2024. The first concerts, set for Latin America, were postponed after Barker injured his finger during rehearsals and required surgery.

“Thank you for all the love and prayers and understanding this week as I went into surgery,” Barker wrote via Instagram on March 3. “It was a hard decision to make but ultimately I couldn’t continue to play the drums without it. It was inevitable that my finger would have dislocated again without fixing the torn ligament surgically. So grateful for Dr. Shin and that my surgery was a success so that I can keep doing what I love and see you guys on tour soon🥁🤘.”