A twist on a classic! Next Level Chef star Pilar Gaines is sharing her unique take on a good old hamburger.

“I love lamb, so I married my favorite protein with my favorite flavors,” the chef, 38, exclusively tells Us Weekly of her signature Asian lamb burger, which has become one of her dish staples. “It’s juicy and packed with Asian flavors.”

Gaines’ take on the grilling staple opts for lamb rather than the traditional use of beef. The caterer uses soy sauce, sambal and ginger puree to give the meat its distinct flavor. She pairs the patty with a jalapeño cilantro coleslaw for a fusion plate. Gaines raves that you and your squad will “love all the layers in every bite!”

Before making it to the final two on Next Level Chef in May, the Michigan native worked as a sushi chef for Wolfgang Puck Catering. Throughout her time at the company, Gaines served Hollywood’s biggest stars at the industry’s biggest events including the Emmys, Oscars, the Governor’s Ball, NFL events and more.

Keep scrolling to get the recipe for Gaines’ signature Asian lamb burger:

Pilar Gaines’ Signature Asian Lamb Burger

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the Burgers:

1 lb ground lamb

1 scallion, sliced (white tips only)

1 splash of soy sauce

1 tbsp sambal

1 tbsp ginger puree

Salt

Pepper

Olive oil

Butter

4 brioche buns

For the Jalapeño Cilantro Sauce:

1 jalapeño, roasted, seeds removed

¼ cup mayonnaise (set aside ½ for the spread on bun)

1 handful of cilantro

1 garlic clove

For the Coleslaw:

1 bag of coleslaw mix

1 stalk of scallion green, sliced into a ring

Instructions

1. In a large bowl, add the ground lamb, scallion, soy sauce, sambal and ginger puree and mix with hands or fork until well blended. Divide the meat mixture into four (¼ -lb) even balls. Flatten each ball into a patty. Create a slight depression in the middle to prevent a dome shape from forming. Season the patties with salt and pepper on both sides.

2. Over medium-high heat, coat a skillet with olive oil. Once the oil is hot, add a burger patty. Cook without moving it for 4 to 5 minutes per side. Cook to an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees.

3. Butter the brioche buns and toast in a separate skillet until golden brown.

4. Make the jalapeño cilantro sauce: Combine the jalapeño, mayo, cilantro and garlic in a food processor. Blend until smooth.

5. In a medium bowl, combine the jalapeño cilantro sauce, coleslaw mix and scallion. Toss until well mixed. Set aside in the fridge to chill for 15 minutes.

6. Spread a generous amount of mayo on each bun and build your burger, placing the coleslaw on top. Serve and enjoy!