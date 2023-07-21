Victoria Justice proves victorious this summer thanks to her Moscato Fizz cocktail.

“I can’t think of a better drink during summer,” the actress, 30, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “There are sweet, subtle notes of melon, passionfruit and kiwi — it’s like taking a sip of your own tropical paradise.”

Justice, whose recipe makes one drink, also noted that the Moscato Fizz is a great addition when you’re relaxing poolside or hanging out with friends.

The Victorious alum previously offered insight into her favorite beverages while promoting her 2022 rom-com A Perfect Pairing, in which she starred as an executive for a wine company.

“I don’t know much about wine,” Justice confessed during a joint “Jake’s Takes” interview with costar Adam Demos in May 2022. “When I buy wine, I buy it based on what label is the coolest and what art I like. I’m like, ‘Oh, this looks cool!’”

Demos, 38, chimed in: “My advice is don’t act like you know what you’re talking about and just enjoy it or don’t. Like, it’s annoying when people start talking about it. If it tastes good, happy days!”

In Netflix’s A Perfect Pairing, Justice leaves her Los Angeles home for Australia in hopes of recruiting a local vineyard to join her firm’s umbrella of winemakers. While down under, Justice’s Lola gets mistaken for a ranch hand by sheep farmer Max (Demos).

“The traveling part is so fun,” Justice previously told Us in March about visiting new places for various films like A Perfect Pairing. “The last couple [of] movies I did, one was in South Africa, the other in Australia. I might be doing one in Thailand coming up. So, it’s really exciting to get to step into new parts of the world and explore those cultures and then also create these new characters.”

When Justice isn’t busy on set, she’s found that the Moscato Fizz — a bubbly take on Yellow Tail’s wine — hits the spot as her go-to cocktail for the summer months.

Keep reading to get Justice’s recipe to mix up a Moscato Fizz:

Ingredients:

3 oz club soda

2.5 oz Yellow Tail Moscato

.75 oz fresh lemon juice

1 oz of favorite berry liqueur or spoonful of favorite jam

2 fresh herbs of your choice, for garnish

Instructions:

Fill a stemless wineglass with ice. Pour in club soda. Combine Moscato, lemon juice and either liqueur or jam in a shaker. Shake over ice for about 30 seconds, then pour over club soda. Garnish with fresh herbs of your choice.