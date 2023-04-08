Searching for a sleek spot with A-list clientele and an impeccable vibe? Look no further than Zuma New York, which promises to satisfy your Japanese food craving with contemporary cuisine and an upscale atmosphere.

While the celebrity hot spot has locations all over the world — from Capri to Mykonos, Abu Dhabi to Bangkok, Miami to Las Vegas — their New York restaurant is located in the heart of the Big Apple in Midtown Manhattan. Within its walls, however, you can forget that you’re surrounded by the sprawling urban jungle — as the establishment provides “an authentic and interactive atmosphere for guests to indulge in all elements of the Japanese culture,” per a press release.

The restaurant’s “exotic, internationally inspired dishes” come together with Zuma’s downtown decor in order to “create an exceptional dining experience” — one inspired by Izakaya, the informal style of Japanese dining.

Chow down on everything from spicy tofu, chicken wings and grilled corn to freshly seared wagyu sirloin, spicy beef tenderloin, sliced yellowtail with green chili relish and more. In addition to their specialties — not to mention the array of sushi and sashimi guests can order — Zuma New York also offers unique desserts, including their green tea banana cake. Feeling thirsty? Go for the brand’s “cocktail program,” which promises “vibrant sips inspired by bold Japanese flavors mixed with premium liquors, as well as an extensive array of small-batch sakes.” Time to get acquainted with the restaurant’s second-floor bar.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

As for that exclusive celebrity vibe, head into one of Zuma New York’s six private dining and event spaces (or hidden lounge!) to feel like a star — or impress your friends like one. No matter how big your party, the space will be able to accommodate you.

“Each [event space] is fully equipped with all the latest technology and can host events from 2 up to 500 people,” Zuma New York’s website states. “We have a range of menus to choose from and, of course, our sommelier and beverage teams are on hand to customize beverage pairings to suit your celebration or event.”

A-list German chef Rainer Becker — the man behind Zuma — told Discover Germany that being able to “immerse” himself in Japanese cuisine while living in Asia was his “greatest gift.”

“It was from there that Zuma was born,” Becker said of his time spent in Japan. “A mixture of my own learnings, of [my time in] Australia, of Japan — all of it.”