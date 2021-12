Eminem

The “Lose Yourself” rapper’s restaurant, Mom’s Spaghetti, opened in September 2021 in Eminem’s hometown of Detroit. After several successful pop-ups, the 8 Mile star and his team decided to open a permanent location within Union Assembly. The small location will serve customers via a walk-up window and has limited seating space. A store above Mom’s Spaghetti has merch for both pasta enthusiasts and Eminem fans.