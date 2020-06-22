Stay organized like the stars! It’s no secret that neat and tidy home spaces are all the rage right now, especially since people are spending more time at their abodes because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With that in mind, Kourtney Kardashian‘s Poosh website tapped the home organization pros at The Home Edit, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, to share their go-to storage items that will de-clutter any refrigerator, pantry, closet or other messy locale.

The Tennessee-based duo count Gwyneth Paltrow, Mandy Moore and many other famous faces as clients, and even revamped the refrigerator, freezer and kitchen cabinets inside Khloé Kardashian‘s California residence in June 2019.

“I love @thehomeedit!!!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, declared in her Instagram Stories at the time as she showed off snapshots of her refreshed spaces. “Please, anyone from the team move in with me! I will support you and take care of you as long as you always promise to do stuff lie this.”

The Good American designer then went on to post photos of various locations in her kitchen, such as her ridiculously neat refrigerator. Each compartment is labeled and color coordinated, while foods such as fruits and vegetables are stored in separate containers. The beverages, which occupy the top shelf of the fridge, are perfectly arranged by height and color.

The kitchen cabinets, on the other hand, were tidied up with the help of clear turntables, which are one of Shearer and Teplin’s favorite organizational tools. “[Turntables are] a must-have for making items more accessible, especially on higher shelving,” the pair explained in the Poosh piece, which was published on Friday, June 19. “Turntables can be used for storing canned goods, oils and spices in the kitchen, beauty products in the bathroom — basically anything.”

The twosome are also fans of decorative pantry bins, which Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young utilize in their California pantry, though it was organized by a different company. “With our busy lifestyle … we are always on the go with kids, interviews and running the business it is crucial that we keep the house organized and clean, and this just made it WAY easier!” El Moussa shared via Instagram in March, as he showed off portions of his orderly home.

Scroll down to see more Home Edit-approved items that stars use to organize their homes!