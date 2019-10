Ice-T

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star revealed in 2018 that he had never tried coffee or a bagel. While he deemed the baked good “not bad,” his review of a cup of java was even less effusive. “It’s not what I expected,” he said at the time. “It tastes like water with another taste kicked in later.” The actor later added: “This is my first time, and I can pretty much tell you this will be the last time I’ll ever drink black coffee.”