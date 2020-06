Wheat Thins

When it comes to salty snacks, Kardashian has a popular go-to. “I’ll eat a whole box of Wheat Thins before I know it and I get so mad at myself. They’re addictive while you’re watching TV,” she told Food & Wine. “You would think I was a spokesperson for them, but I’m not. I love dipping Wheat Thins into hummus or peanut butter. Or with cheese. They’re just so good.”