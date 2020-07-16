Back at it! Roughly three weeks after revealing what she eats in a day as a self-proclaimed “new vegan,” Lizzo is sharing some of her favorite plant-based meals once again.

According to the “Good As Hell” singer, 32, she was inspired to divulge more of her vegan eats and treats after seeing that a TikTok account dedicated to celebrity diets posted a clip about her daily eating regimen. “So you think I’m famous?” she joked. “So I thought I’d do another one.”

Lizzo captioned her new video “What I eat in a day again,” and went on to dish about some of her go-to vegan meals and snacks that weren’t included in the similar TikTok video she posted last month.

On this particular day, Michigan native started her morning off with a dairy-free blueberry and lavender yogurt, which she topped with fresh blueberries and strawberries. Since the yogurt was pretty small, the “Truth Hurts” songstress followed it up with a healthy smoothie around lunch time that was seemingly made with more berries.

The real star of the Grammy winner’s day, however, was a vegan BLT she crafted following the smoothie that was made with multigrain bread topped with vegan mayo, plant-based bacon, lettuce, tomato, a pickle and sliced avocado. To go with her sandwich, the musician also whipped up a side salad featuring spinach, sliced strawberries and vegan cheese.

In her previous vegan eating diary shared in June, Lizzo noted that she also likes breakfast smoothies made with coconut water, kale and frozen fruit, as well as snacks such as vegan cheese puffs dipped in garlic hummus. “As a new vegan I’m enjoying exploring flavors from plants & plant based proteins!” she explained at the time. “Every journey is personal & deserves to be celebrated.”

The Hustlers actress pairs her healthy eats with frequent workouts. As she pointed out in a separate TikTok video from last month, she has been going to the gym consistently for five years. “It may come as a surprise to some of y’all, that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type. I’m working out to have my ideal body type,” she declared at the time. “And you know what type that is? None of your f—ing business.”

