Mason Disick

Kourtney Kardashian’s eldest child gave his mom quite a scare in 2010 when he was just 11 months old. After trying peanut butter for the first time, the toddler had to be rushed to the hospital because he had an allergic reaction. As grandmother Kris Jenner later said of the incident: “His face started blowing up and his throat started closing.” However, it appears the now 9-year-old is free to eat as much peanut butter as we wants. “He had a peanut butter allergy for the longest time,” Jenner added of her first grandchild. “He’s fine now.”