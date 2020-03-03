When He Gave an 84-Year-Old Leap Day Woman Her 1st ‘Legal’ Drink

In February 2020, Ryan played a large role in giving an 84-year-old woman who was born on Leap Day her first “legal” taste of alcohol. The interaction was featured in an ad for the brand, which included a voice-over from the Pokémon Detective Pikachu star. “This is Arlene Manko. She was born on February 29, 1936, a Leap Day, which means she has a birthday once every four years,” he explained. “This Leap Day, Arlene turns 21. Legal drinking age.” The clip concludes with senior citizen taking a sip of Aviation Gin and shouting, “Holy Moses!”