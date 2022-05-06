When He Joked About His Acting Career

The Free Guy star joked about his acting career in a July 2020 ad that featured a clip from his movie, Buried, which was edited to look like he was trapped underground drinking from an Aviation Gin flask, while surrounded by bottles of the spirit.

“Before Deadpool, I was an actor. One of my favorite projects was a film called Buried and it’s now on @Hulu,” Reynolds quipped in the caption. “10 years later, it really holds up! Although I don’t recall the aggressive product placement.” The spot even got Lively’s attention, as she wrote in the comments: “I think this just got me pregnant.”