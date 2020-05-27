Katie Maloney is sharing her weight loss secrets! In April, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed that she had lost “a little over 20 pounds” after making some key changes to her eating habits, and now she’s going into detail about the foods that have helped her slim down.

However, Maloney, 33, wants to make one thing clear: She doesn’t consider her new eating regimen a diet. “I think dieting is not sustainable and it’s very short term and just sets you up for failure,” she told HollywoodLife recently. “So, now I just feel like I just know how to like eat for my body and metabolism.”

For the Utah native, that means starting her day with an egg dish made by her husband, Tom Schwartz. “I usually make her a partial egg-white omelet with avocado and feta cheese [and] a little hot sauce,” Schwartz, 37, told the outlet. “It’s these little things, I feel like they add up. We don’t do top and bottom bun or top and bottom bread.”

Interestingly enough, Maloney, who explained she’s “not a huge snacker,” found eating more throughout the day to be one of the trickiest parts of her new nutrition plan. “[Snacking] was the hardest part of it all,” the Bravo personality noted. “Just training myself to eat more frequently than I normally would.”

Still, Maloney eventually found her snacking style and now munches on healthy foods throughout the day. “For snacks, it’s always fruits or a little bite of nuts and cheese or something,” she explained.

For lunch and dinner, Maloney eats protein-packed meals with vegetables, but steers clear of too many carbohydrates and heavy starches.

Though Schwartz added that he and his wife are now “pretty disciplined eaters,” he admitted that eating healthily while quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic has been tough. “It is especially hard to just not let loose and just completely fall apart and eat a whole pizza and then order some spicy chicken,” he said. “And listen, some days we do fall apart. But overall, it’s well balanced and we eat healthy.”

For her part, Maloney is happy with the weight she’s shed thus far. “I mean, my clothes are fitting again nicely, so that’s cool,” she noted.

