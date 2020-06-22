A Father’s Day feast! Dads all over the country celebrated the annual holiday on Sunday, June 21, with gifts, sweet cards from their kids and, of course, some tasty home-cooked meals.

Take John Legend, for example. While the “All of Me” singer’s kiddos with wife Chrissy Teigen — Luna and Miles — are still a tad too young to cook for dad on their own, that didn’t stop the Bring the Funny judge from whipping up a sweet breakfast for her spouse.

The morning meal, which consisted of bacon and a stack of pancakes made from scratch, made an appearance on Legend’s Instagram Stories. “Father’s Day breakfast,” he wrote above the packed plate.

In a separate Instagram post, the Grammy winner shared a heartwarming letter to his little ones, in which he thanked them for making him a father. “Being your dad is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever done. You two are both such bright lights, and thank goodness because sometimes the world can feel really dark. I can’t know what this world will look like by the time you have kids of your own, but I hope it will look a lot like you — open, hopeful, funny, curious, bright.”

The “Conversations in the Dark” crooner went onto share his wishes for all parents and caregivers. “My hope is for all dads, moms, grandparents, aunts and uncles to continue to ignite curiosity, teach kindness and inspire change at home,” he explained. “As parents, we may all be different, but we all want a bright future for our little ones.”

In the video’s caption, the Academy Award winner added: “Being a father has changed me forever and that is the greatest gift.”

Alex Rodriguez got to celebrate the special day with his daughters from his first marriage, Natasha and Ella, as well as his fiancée Jennifer Lopez and her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, Max and Emme. After taking a walk on the beach with some of his brood, the former Yankee was treated to a thoughtful snack from Max, which Lopez showed off on her Instagram Stories.

“Made with love by Maximilian,” she wrote below a plate of Cheerios shaped like a heart.

Scroll down to see what more famous dads feasted on in honor of Father’s Day!