Multitasking in the hair and makeup chair! With only so much time in the day, it’s not unusual for celebrities to do more than one thing while they’re get glammed up to go to set or head to an awards show. While some stars use the time to catch up on emails or even get some shut-eye, others use it to squeeze in a much-needed meal or snack.

Take Shay Mitchell, for example. In March 2019, the Pretty Little Liars alum nibbled on a muffin while her hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero, teased her newly blonde locks. “What are you questioning more – @jesushair ’s mouth mask or the fact that I needed to eat a muffin with a fork?!” the actress quipped on Instagram at the time, acknowledging her snack.

The Mother’s Day star has made quite the habit of snacking while sitting in the makeup chair and joked about her proclivity for the combo on Instagram in April 2019. “Grateful to have a team that makes sure my extra long ponytail doesn’t end up in the salsa in crafty,” she captioned a photo of herself picking at a meal while getting her hair and makeup done at the time.

Following another photo shoot in March 2019, Mitchell lounged on set in a metallic lamé suit while eating tortilla chips. “30% hair and makeup, 30% shiny gold power suit, 40% chips,” she mused in the Instagram caption at the time.

Another star who has no problem eating while her glam squad is going their thing is Blake Lively. The A Simple Favor actress didn’t think twice about sneaking in a spoonful of ice cream in July 2016 as one member of her team touched up her makeup, another filed her nails and a third styled her hair. “…I clearly don’t deserve this special treatment,” she joked on Instagram at the time.

No one multitasks with their glam crew quite like Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Prior to an event in June 2018, the Quantico alum hopped on a hoverboard and nibbled on a plate of food as her hair and makeup team followed close behind.

Scroll down to see more stars snacking away while getting ready!