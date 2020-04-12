Pizza party! While there’s certainly nothing wrong with ordering in some pizza, certain celebrities prefer to craft their own tasty versions of the Italian staple, especially amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Take Kate Middleton, for example. The royal got the chance to make pizzas with a group of children during a planned royal visit to the King Henry’s Walk Garden in London’s Islington neighborhood in January 2019 and throughly enjoyed herself.

Furthermore, as she worked diligently on her pie, the University of St Andrews grad also revealed some interesting facts about pizza and the royal family. For example, when a young fan asked if Queen Elizabeth has ever eaten pizza, the mental health advocate was stumped. “You know, that’s such a good question. I don’t know,” she replied at the time. “I don’t know. Maybe next time I see her, shall I ask?”

As for her own thoughts on pizza, Middleton revealed that she loves to make pies with her children — George, Charlotte and Louis — at home. “I think they’re some of the best things to make, pizzas at home,” she told the young group. “It’s such fun, you can choose what you can put on them – all the different toppings.”

For the record, the future queen of England has a penchant for putting bacon on her pizza. “I quite like that,” she shared with the little ones. “Or some other meat. It’s like having pepperoni but it’s not as spicy.”

John Legend is another homemade pizza pro. The “All of Me” singer has cooked his own pies at least twice — on a vacation to Italy with wife Chrissy Teigen in July 2015, and then again on an Italian getaway with his entire immediate family in June 2019.

For the latter pizza-making session, the Grammy winner had some guidance from an Italian chef named Luca in Tuscany. Legend opted to make a pie for Teigen and expertly navigated a slight language barrier with his instructor.

Still, the musician managed to throw together a classic margarita pie for his wife that was made with fresh tomatoes, local virgin olive oil and spices as well as buffalo mozzarella. The entire cooking session was filmed for a video on the Bring Me the Funny judge’s Cravings website.

“Yummy, baby!” the cookware designer said as she took a bite of the finished product.

Scroll down to see more stars who love to make pizzas themselves!