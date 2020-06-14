Living the good life! While hotel stays aren’t exactly commonplace at the moment given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, stars who frequently travel the globe are no strangers to getting comfortable away from home by ordering some tasty eats directly to their room.

Take Kendall Jenner, for example. Hours before the Met Ball in May 2019, the model relaxed with some room service on the large terrace surrounding her New York City hotel suite. Though part of her order was covered by a metal lid, the reality star did enjoy a cup of tea with lemon and honey.

Another room service fan is Jenner’s sister, Kim Kardashian. In May 2010, the KKW Beauty founder took to Twitter to declare her love of the hotel luxury. “I had a few hrs off in Toronto so I took a nap, ordered room service and watched the movie Dear John … that was the perfect date!” she shared.

In October of that year, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted that room service and a movie is the “perfect night off!”

During a November 2017 interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Nicole Kidman revealed that she celebrated her 2003 Best Actress Academy Award win with some delicious room service at the end of the night. “When I won my Oscar, I was not in a great place in my life. I didn’t have a partner to share it with,” she told Colbert, alluding to the fact that she had recently split from Tom Cruise at the time. “I was flailing, emotionally and personally.”

The Australian actress, who married Keith Urban in July 2006, added: “I was alone. I sort of ordered some room service and that was it, which I know is like, ‘Oh.'”

When Kidman won two Emmys for her work on Big Little Lies in September 2017, her post-show celebration was decidedly different. “I was so glad to win the two Emmys, because I have the daughters and to take home one and go, ‘You gotta split this.’ It was amazing to take home two and go you get one each,” she explained, referring to her two daughters with Urban, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Scroll down to see more stars who love room service!