Joanna Gaines

Following the launch of her No.1 New York Times bestselling cookbook, Magnolia Table, the Fixer Upper star is back for more with the aptly titled Magnolia Table, Volume 2. Much like her first cookbook, this tome will include recipes that come straight from the home she shares with her husband, Chip Gaines, and their five children. The recipes will run the gamut — from breakfast to dinner, plus breads, soups, and sides — and include specific dishes such as zucchini-squash strata and a lemon-lavender tart.

Releasee date: April 7