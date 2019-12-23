Holiday cooking and baking fails happen to the best of Us! No matter how many times you’ve made a certain dish or how skilled in the kitchen you may be, no one is immune to the occasional recipe slip-up, especially if you factor in the stress that is already palpable during the holiday season.

Take actress Jennie Garth, for example. In December 2019, the What I Like About You alum spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about her biggest festive cooking fail to date. Though the star couldn’t remember if the mishap occurred while she was preparing a Thanksgiving or Christmas meal a few years back, the frustrating moment was definitely holiday related.

“The gravy ended up crashing to the floor and shattered everywhere and just splattered everywhere,” she told Us. “I screamed and that was it.”

“I was done,” she added.

Though Garth’s holiday faux pas was a frustrating display of clumsiness, other famous faces have made the mistake of either tossing in the wrong ingredient or forgetting a key component of a dish entirely. For example, actress Alyson Hannigan ruined a batch of potato pancakes when she mistakenly added some wasabi mayonnaise to the mix. “Nope,” she simply recalled of the error on an episode of MasterChef Jr. that aired in November 2018. We’re guessing that means the spicy condiment didn’t exactly add a welcome burst of flavor to the Jewish holiday staple.

Similarly, actress Cheryl Hines once made an inedible batch of sugar cookies for Christmas when she accidentally forgot to include a pivotal ingredient — sugar. “It almost seemed mean,” she said of her sugar-less confections on an episode of MasterChef Celebrity Showdown that aired in December 2016.

Even a skilled chef like Guy Fieri is prone to making mistakes. Long before deep-frying a Thanksgiving turkey was trendy, the Food Network star tried his hand at the unconventional cooking method with mixed results. As he told The Daily Beast in November 2017, “I miscalculated the turkey to oil ratio and ended up making a small fireball.”

Singer John Legend has also been at the mercy of a fickle deep-fryer. When The Voice coach deep-fried his first Thanksgiving turkey several years ago, it didn’t turn out exactly as he had planned. “It was not good” he told Access Hollywood in November 2019. “The flavor was good, but I couldn’t figure out the temperature for the deep-fryer.”

Scroll down for some additional celebrity holiday cooking and baking fails!