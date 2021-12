Beyonce

The “Love on Top” singer knew her time as a vegan would be temporary. She took the 22-day Vegan Diet Challenge, but the Texas native didn’t ditch meat forever. Still, the singer tries to stick to a lot of plant-based meals.

“The benefits of a plant-based diet need to be known,” Beyoncé told The New York Times in 2015. “We should spend more time loving ourselves, which means taking better care of ourselves with good nutrition and making healthier food choices.”