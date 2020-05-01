Ellen DeGeneres

The daytime talk show host began following a vegan diet around 2008, but in only lasted for a few years. In her 2019 Netflix stand-up comedy special, Relatable, the comedian told a joke about being vegan but followed it with, “I’m not really vegan, I say it for the joke … I was vegan for eight years and I really believe that it’s great for you.”

The star continued: ”I was healthier than I’d ever been, I loved being vegan. But just in the last year or two, for no reason really, I started eating a piece of fish once in a while. And I’ll eat eggs from chickens I know — if they are in someone’s backyard and they’re wandering around and they’re happy.”