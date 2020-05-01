Jared Leto

When the My So-Called Life alum was asked about his youthful appearance by Rolling Stone in July 2016, he credited his plant-based eating regimen and sleep, but he also revealed that he’s been known to bend the rules of his strictly vegan diet from time to time. “I’m actually a ‘cheagan’ — a cheating vegan,” he clarified to the publication. “I don’t eat meat ever. But if someone’s mom made a cookie and handed it to me, I’d probably take a bite, or if I’m in Alaska and there’s wild salmon out of the river, I’d probably eat it.”