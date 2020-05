Zooey Deschanel

Though the New Girl alum once followed a vegan diet, she told Health magazine in April 2011 that she no longer sticks to a strictly plant-baed eating regimen because her various food allergies made it nearly impossible. “I have a lot of food sensitivities — I can’t eat wheat or soy — and it was very difficult to eat and get enough calories,” she explained at the time. “It was even impossible to eat at a vegan restaurant.”