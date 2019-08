Rachel McAdams

The Mean Girls alum worked at McDonald’s for three years before making it big, but she wasn’t exactly employee of the month. “I was not a great employee; I broke the orange juice machine one day,” she explained in 2012, adding that some of her OCD tendencies meant that she was often washing her hands instead of taking orders at the drive-through window. Despite her lackluster performance, McAdams called the Golden Arches “a great place to work.”