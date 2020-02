Chrissy Teigen

In an August 2014 interview with Esquire, the Bring the Funny judge dubbed American cheese the most “underrated cheese.” She has since waxed poetic about multiple varieties of the food on Twitter. In fact, a birthday present she received in December 2019 involved the tasty substance. “Two of my birthday gifts. A cheese wiz cheesesteak from Pat’s and a barefoot dreams blanket,” she tweeted at the time, along with a picture of her cheesy meal.