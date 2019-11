Caroline Manzo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum is no stranger to the food biz, considering her husband, Albert Manzo, owns and operates an event space in the Garden State. Known as The Brownstone, the Patterson, New Jersey, establishment is a popular wedding venue with its own catering staff. It was often featured on RHONJ during Caroline’s years on the show, and the Let Me Tell You Something author was frequently shown helping her husband run the thriving business.