Kandi Burruss

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her husband, Todd Tucker, opened Old Lady Gang, a Southern comfort food restaurant, in Atlanta in March 2017. The establishment was inspired by recipes from Burruss’ mom, Joyce, and aunts Nora and Bertha. A second Old Lady Gang location opened in October of that year at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and OLG 2, the reality star’s third eatery, opened in October 2018. That location, which is inside Atlanta’s Philips Arena, serves dishes such as deviled eggs and shrimp and grits. “The menu is going to be mixed with soul food and family recipes,” an insider told Us ahead of the official debut of OLG 2. “Kandi’s cousin is the main chef and all the dishes have been inspired by family.”