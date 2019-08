Devon Sawa

The Final Destination actor tweeted his review of Popeyes’ chicken sandwich on August 27. He noted that the food item is “Fantastic in a very simple way,” before noting that it boasts a “soggy bun, salty chicken and a great hot sauce mayonnaise mix. The Casper star concluded: “[It] looks like it spent 24 hours in a high school kid’s locker when you unwrap it. I liked it.”