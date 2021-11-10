Here For The Right Reasons >Episode 100

Bachelor Nation Is Growing Impatient Over Clayton on Michelle’s Season: ‘Bachelorette’ Recap With Bravo Historian Sam Bush

By

Clayton, who? Bravo Historian a.k.a Sam Bush recaps the Tuesday, November 9, episode of The Bachelorette on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast — and she’s not the only one who doesn’t understand why Clayton Echard was given the Bachelor season 26 gig.

Bachelor Season 26: What We Know

Read article

“The fact that I can’t even place him, why is he the next Bachelor?” Sam asks on the Wednesday, November 10, episode of the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “ I want someone like an oil tycoon’s grandson. I want rich. … I want Dynasty. I want someone who owns a vineyard. … I don’t want someone who’s there for social media. I want someone who’s, like, ‘I’m so above us,’ almost like a Quincy Morgan, [daughter of RHONY’s Sonja Morgan].”

Bachelor Nation Is Growing Impatient Over Clayton on ‘The Bachelorette’
Clayton Echard and Michelle Young. ABC/Craig Sjodin(2)

During Tuesday’s episode, Clayton was one of the many men on the group date accused of making Michelle feel “unseen” as they didn’t pay attention to her or try to pull her aside to chat.

Clare! Arie! Nick! All the Times ‘The Bachelor’ Shocked Fans With Its Lead

Read article

“If these men don’t get their s—t together soon, I could picture Michelle maybe sending [a lot of contestants] home. I can see her just being, ‘You’re done,’” Sam says. “If you’re on the next group date and the same thing happens again, she’ll [be] like, ‘I actually don’t even have a connection with you, you need to leave. … If I’ve already expressed to you how I felt multiple times, get out of here.’”

Bachelor viewers have similar concerns about the future of the franchise as Clayton’s name trended on Twitter during Tuesday’s episode despite him barely getting any screen time. (While ABC has yet to officially announce Clayton as the season 26 star, a source confirmed the news to Us. During Tuesday’s episode, creator Mike Fleiss also posted and deleted pics of the former football player and host Jesse Palmer filming.)

“I’m seriously going to need to see a singular reason for choosing Clayton to be the next bachelor SOON #TheBacheloretteABC #thebachelorette,” one fan tweeted during Tuesday’s episode.

A second viewer asked, “WHEN ARE WE GOING TO LIKE CLAYTON??? I have no investment in him #TheBachelorette #Bachelorette.”

Other fans are calling out other contestants from Michelle’s season who they would want to see hand out roses.

Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Leads: Where Are They Now?

Read article

“Petition to replace Clayton with Olu as next Bachelor #TheBachelorette,” one person tweeted.

Another added, “Based on Rick and Olu on dates I feel like Clayton is maybe the last person that should be the bachelor #TheBachelorette.”

Season 20 Bachelor Ben Higgins recently told Us that he expected Clayton to be a “huge, likable character” from the beginning, but he hasn’t been impressed yet either.

“We’ve seen rocket ship type of character development where one episode changes everything for us. One one-on-one makes us go, ‘This guy is great.’ And I think he has it in him,” Ben said. “I don’t think he doesn’t, but he hasn’t had that chance to stand out yet. And so as a result, we don’t have the chance to the viewer to get behind them yet.”

For a complete recap of Tuesday’s episode of The Bachelorette, listen to Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.

Episode 99

Jacqueline Trumbull on How ‘Bachelor’ Producers ‘Craft’ the Lead
Jacqueline Trumbull joined Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast to recap the Tuesday, November 2, episode of The Bachelorette — and admitted she “can never watch the show the way I did before I went...
Flip podcast card

Episode 98

Caroline Jones Shares Behind-the-Scenes Stories of ‘Bachelorette’ Performance
Caroline Jones joined Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast after appearing on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette — and she’s sharing everything she saw shined the scenes in Palm Springs, Calfornia. First...
Flip podcast card

Episode 97

Does Katie and Blake's Breakup Take Away From Michelle’s Season?
Just as Michelle Young’s journey is heating up, Katie Thurston’s relationship with Blake Moynes has fizzled. Pop culture guru Ryan Bailey joins Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast to recap the Tuesday,...
Flip podcast card

Episode 96

Alexis Waters on What Likely Went Down With Producers, Bachelorette's Ryan
Alexis Waters joined Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast to recap the Tuesday, October 19, premiere of The Bachelorette — and she shared insight into what it’s really like for contestants on night one. Michelle...
Flip podcast card

Episode 95

Madi Prewett Reveals Relationship Status After She's Spotted With Mike P.
Another Bachelor Nation romance brewing? Madison Prewett played coy about her connection with Mike Planeta after the twosome were spotted out together earlier this month. Every Time Bachelor Nation Stars Left...
Flip podcast card