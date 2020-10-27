Preparing for change … ish. Jaime Pressly was ready to return to her role as Jill Kendall on Mom after a very long quarantine at home — and knows that things may be a bit different with the exit of Anna Faris.

“It’s become a show about a group of women in recovery and the relationships between these beautifully flawed women, and so we’re all very tight. While we’re missing one of our main links, we’ve all been together for so long and have significant roles,” Pressly, 43, said during the Tuesday, October 27, episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast. “We still talk about the character Christy. Bonnie, Allison Janney’s character, still speaks with her on the phone and will relay the things that Christy’s doing or saying to us so we kind of feel like she’s still there!”

In September, Faris, 43, announced that she was leaving the sitcom after seven years.

“I’m so thankful to Chuck [Lorre], the writers and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience,” she said at the time in a statement to Us. “While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family.”

Pressly explained to Us that the show has been “an ensemble cast for years,” so although Faris and Janney, 60, are the leads, the show’s tone hasn’t changed.

She also noted that no matter what, the cast supports Faris’ choice to leave.

“We all have such a great relationship and we’re all happy for each other no matter what,” the Emmy winner said. “At the end of the day, we just want everybody to be happy, and we support and love each other. You know, whatever that means that makes you happy. We want you to do that and we support her 100 percent.”

During the interview, Pressly also explained how the show is different amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the biggest change being that there’s no live audience.

“We get this adrenaline rush from being able to work and perform in front of an audience and get that immediate response. It’s also great for the writers, because when we’re in front of an audience, if the joke doesn’t work, we change it right away,” she explained to Us. “The writers immediately come up with new jokes, come and give it to us and we do the scene again, in front of the audience with the new joke. We get to do it until we get it right. … Without getting that response from the audience, we’re kind of just winging it! But in all fairness, we have some of the most incredible writers any show could ask for. They’re all so talented.”

For more from Pressly, listen to the full “Watch With Us” podcast above and subscribe for more exclusive TV news and interviews.

Mom returns to CBS on Thursday, November 5, at 9 p.m. ET.