Release Stress and Improve Hair Growth With the Best Scalp Massager

Are you one of those people tired of scratching their head often or stressed by seeing their hair fall out frequently? If yes, a scalp massager is a must-have product to save your day. With many massagers available across the market, you might face difficulties choosing the right one for your needs.

So, before you purchase a scalp massager, there are some factors you should take into consideration to get the right one for yourself. To make your life a bit easier, we have composed a guide that elaborates on these essential factors.

What To Look for When Purchasing a Scalp Massager

Here are a few features you should look into before buying a scalp massager to help you narrow down the ideal one for you:

Material

When selecting a scalp massager, the material is an essential factor to consider. Some scalp massager models can be used in water while others cannot. If you intend to use it in the shower, the frame and head should be of silicone or waterproof rubber. Hair massagers that are not suitable for use in water, on the other hand, are made of wood and typically feature wooden bristles.

Also, keep in mind that metal scalp massagers cannot be used in water, as metal gets rusted over time.

Bristle type

Choosing the right bristle type for yourself is one of the primary factors to think about, as they are continuously in contact with your hair and scalp. Bristles that are hard and sturdy, made of hard plastic, might cause bruises and hair damage. Soft bristles on the other hand will be gentle on your scalp.

Soft bristles can be further classified as thicker, soft silicone bristles or thinner, soft bristles. The former is ideal for fragile or curly hair because they help prevent breakage and tangles. In contrast, the thinner soft bristles will exfoliate the scalp more effectively and reduce product buildup.

Some massagers have two types of heads: one with long bristles and one with quick tips. Both have benefits for different hair types. Long bristles are suitable for thick hair, so the massager can reach your scalp, whereas quick tips are better for thin hair.

Grip and design

There are many shapes and sizes of scalp massagers available in the market. Many scalp massagers have a similar shape to a computer mouse, but they are slightly larger. This is because their design must be ergonomic and easy to grip for you to maintain control during massage therapy. You have to choose the one that suits your grip size and is comfortable in the palm of your hand.

Another aspect to consider is the base design of your massager. While most scalp massagers have a round base, some are curved, allowing the bristles to bend to the shape of your head. As a result, it is often preferable to select a massager with a round base for more comfortable use.

Weight

Weight and design can be big contributors to the practicality of you using a scalp massager. You may buy a lightweight brush because you anticipate you’ll be holding it for longer. Other buyers look for one with a sleek design that fits well in a bag or pocket and can be carried anywhere. To make it less of a burden to use we recommend that you choose a portable and travel-friendly scalp massager.

Hair type

Most believe a scalp massager will not work on thick or very curly hair. However, you can use them on all hair types, including; long, short, straight, dry, wet, thin, thick, curly, wavy, and colored hair! You just have to find one with features that best accommodate your hair.

Soft and long bristles move deeply through thick hair without effort. For thin hair, you should get a fine, short-bristled brush to avoid unnecessary roughness. People with sensitive scalps may benefit as well since scalp massagers aid in removing dandruff, flakes, and dead skin cells from the scalp. Of course, if you have extremely sensitive hair or scalp, it would be wise to talk to your doctor or dermatologist before using a scalp massager brush.

How Can I Add a Scalp Massager to My Hair Care Routine?

There are several ways to use a scalp massager, and you can experiment with them and choose the one that works for you. Here are the top two:

While taking a shower

Using your scalp massager in the shower is highly beneficial. The scalp massager will loosen dead skin cells and buildup that will be washed away as you rinse. Here are three easy steps:

Step 1: Wet your hair and apply your preselected shampoo.

Step 2: Next, take a scalp massager and move it in small, circular motions around your head. You may use as much or as little pressure as you want.

Step 3: Massage your scalp as you rinse out your product to ensure that you’re thoroughly cleaning it.

While oiling your hair

Hair oils can help strengthen your hair, make it softer, add a shine, and prevent dandruff. With that said, using a scalp massager after you apply oil to your hair can enhance these benefits and also add an incredibly luxurious feel. Here’s how you should do it:

Step 1: Start off by applying your preferred oil to your scalp.

Step 2: Use your scalp brush and gently massage the scalp in circular motions paying close attention to the entire head. Even if you are done massaging, keep the oil in your hair for an hour or two.

Step 3: Rinse the oil out with shampoo and continue with your hair care routine.