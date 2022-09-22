Cancel OK

Rock Chic Hairstyles Using the Best Hair Crimper

Highly rated hair crimpers
If you were a teen in the 90s, you’ll probably remember the popular crimping hairstyle that was trending back then. Nowadays, it’s gaining popularity again because it gives the appearance of tight curls that look natural. Some hair crimpers are even designed with multiple barrels to give your hair the perfect-looking beach waves.

Crimping is also great if you want added volume to your hair. This works great for making complex hairstyles without adding fake hair. So, if you’re looking for a high-quality hair crimper to rock a chic hairstyle, keep on reading. This guide reveals some of the most efficient hair crimpers of 2022 that you shouldn’t miss out on.

Reviewing the Top Hair Crimpers of 2022

Aleath Hair Crimper – Best Overall

hair crimper reviews
If you want to crimp your hair and get professional results at home, the Aleath Hair Crimper is a great option. This crimping iron is available in many colors like black and pink, so aesthetics won’t be a concern. Even better, since it heats up in 30 seconds, you don’t have to wait a long time to use it. This hair crimper also has different temperature settings that you can choose from — even if you have damaged hair, this pick has low heat settings.

The best part about this hair crimper is that it turns off on its own after an hour. So even if you forget to turn it off, you don’t have to worry about it becoming a fire hazard. The big triple barrels can hold a good amount of hair, making it easy to get a beautiful crimped hairstyle. Because of its versatility and excellent features, we’ve chosen this hair crimper as the best on your list.

Pros
  • Ceramic barrels give hair a shiny look
  • Great for all hair types
  • Rotatable, tangle-free cord
Cons
  • Some find it difficult to use

Bed Head Little Tease Hair Crimper – Best for Adding Texture

hair crimper reviews
The Bed Head Little Tease Hair Crimper is a simple crimping iron that can give you a unique and textured hairstyle in minutes. It has 1-inch ceramic crimping plates that make delicate crimped patterns in your hair. For your convenience, it has a little indicator light that lets you know when the crimping iron is on. You can also pick from several different heat settings according to your preference.

The highest heat setting on this crimping iron is 400 degrees Fahrenheit, helping give you a long-lasting hairstyle. Another great feature of this hair crimper is the 6-foot cord that swivels around, keeping it from tangling. Since this hair tool is lightweight, you can easily store it in your luggage while traveling. And, best of all, it heats up in 30 seconds, making styling your hair a breeze.

Pros
  • Heats up in 30 seconds
  • Very easy to use
  • Works great on fine hair as well
  • Aesthetically pleasing design
Cons
  • Isn’t dual voltage

Gold N Hot Professional Hair Crimper – Best for Professional Results

hair crimper reviews
If you’re looking for a crimping iron that is not only long-lasting but also gives professional results, the Gold N Hot Professional Hair Crimper is a great pick. This product has a chic black exterior and gold plates that give it a beautiful look. Both the plates have a crimping pattern so that you can style your hair faster, making this a good product for busy people. The 2-inch plates are made of ceramic, which is known for keeping hair healthy, and it has finger rests so that you can use both hands.

Unlike other hair crimpers, which have tons of buttons, this option is easy to use and has an on/off switch. You can also pick multiple different temperature options according to your hair type. And, for safety’s sake, the indicator light on the side lets you know when the hair tool is on, which can keep you from burning yourself.

Pros
  • Long, tangle-free cord
  • Crimping plates are wide for faster styling
  • Comes with a one-year limited warranty
Cons
  • Heat-up time is longer than other options

DSHOW Hair Crimper – Most Versatile

hair crimper reviews
The Dshow Hair Crimper is a versatile hairstyling tool, so if you’re after more than just crimping your hair, look no further. This hair crimper has interchangeable plates, and its multifunctional design means you can even use it to straighten your hair. You can find this crimping iron in different beautiful colors like purple and even pink, and it comes with a flat plate and a four, six, and eight-tooth plate. Best of all, you can easily adjust the temperature on this hair crimper, going as high as 392 degrees Fahrenheit.

What’s even cooler is that this hair crimper quickly heats up in a matter of seconds. This means that you no longer have to wait to style your hair when you’re late. It is also quite easy to operate, and the on/off button is conveniently placed on the inside of this crimper. This hair tool is ideal for traveling since it is dual-voltage compatible, so feel free to bring it with you on your next vacation to enjoy pretty, crimped hair.

Pros
  • 360-degree swivel cord
  • Automatically shuts off after 60 minutes
  • Anti-slip design for good grip
  • Plates can easily be slipped in
Cons
  • Crimping plates are on the smaller side

Coidak Curling Iron Wand Crimper – Best for Tight Curls

hair crimper reviews
If you want a hair crimper that gives tight curls instead of the old-school crimp style, the Coidak Curling Iron Wand Crimper is for you. The barrels on this hair crimper are ceramic and give your hair a nice look. They are also high-temperature resistant, so you don’t have to worry about them burning. If you need to crimp on the go, this lightweight crimping iron can easily be stored in your suitcase with a protective cover for traveling.

This pick is also great because of its anti-scalding ends that won’t burn your neck while you use it. But, something even about this hair crimper is that the tourmaline ceramic gives off negative ions, keeping your hair healthy even if you use heat. It also has a small metal stand, so you don’t have to rest the hot iron directly on your bathroom counter.

Pros
  • Available in two different colors
  • Helps add volume to hair
  • Heats up easily
  • Gives the appearance of natural curls
Cons
  • Only has two heat settings

Buying Guide: Hair Crimpers

Using a hair crimper is a great way to spice things up when it comes to your hair. After all, crimping is back in a big way, and it can be a fun way to bring a retro yet stylish vibe to your look. And, if you’re tired of having a straight hairstyle, using a hair crimper can also add volume and chicness. To steer you in the right direction, we’ve added some must-know information about hair crimpers in this helpful guide.

What To Look For in a Hair Crimper

Plates

When it comes to the plates on your hair crimper, make sure you go for the ceramic option. Not only do ceramic plates give the hair a shinier look, but they can also make your hairstyle last a longer time. They can also prevent hair damage since titanium plates tend to apply heat directly on the hair surface, causing it to burn easily.

Ceramic plates, on the other hand, heat hair up from the inside and are ideal for people with thinner hair. But, if you’re looking for a multifunctional hair crimper, find one with interchangeable plates.

Shape

There are different varieties of hair crimpers that you can choose from. It all depends on the hairstyle you want and the type of hair that you have. If you want an old-school crimped style, go for a hair crimper with teeth on the plate. The more teeth the plate has, the more crimps you’ll get at once.

But if you’re looking for a curly crimped style, you should get a hair crimper with barrels. These gently press the hair and form beach waves. Not only do the beach waves look beautiful, but they also add loads of volume to thin hair.

Temperature

No one likes burnt hair, which is why it’s important to look for a hair crimper with temperature options. Most hair crimpers will have temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, but you can easily change it up with the buttons provided on the tool.

Some crimping tools will also have a hair care mode that locks moisture into the hair. You can also find options that give off negative ions to keep your hair healthy, even with heating tools. For fine hair, make sure you use lower temperatures when you are styling your hair. And, if you’re seriously concerned about your hair’s health, you can always use a heat protectant spray.

Maintaining Your Crimped Hairstyle

We’ve all been through the annoying moment when a hairstyle barely lasts a couple of hours. Crimping your hair can take a lot of effort, so why not make it last a few days? One great way to maintain your crimped hairstyle is by making sure your hair is clean before you crimp it. Oily hair is more likely to lose its shape than clean hair.

Once you’ve crimped your hair, you can use a hair-safe hairspray to maintain the crimps. Make sure to flip your hair and spray the underside too. Also, avoid brushing through your hair since that can loosen up the hairstyle.

Using these tips, you can make your crimped hairstyle last longer than a day.

People Also Asked

Q: How can I protect my hair from heat when using a hair crimper?

A: A good way to keep your hair safe from heat damage is by using a heat protectant spray. This creates a protective barrier between your hair and the crimper. Also, avoid using your hair crimper at high temperatures and limit use to once a week.

Taking these small measures can keep you from getting split ends and damaged hair.

Q: What should I do before crimping my hair?

A: For starters, make sure that your hair is dry because using heating hair tools on wet hair can damage it. Once it’s dry, you need to straighten your hair if it’s textured. This is because hair crimpers work best on straight hair. Of course, this doesn’t mean that you can’t crimp curly hair — the results just may not be as good.

Q: For how long should I crimp my hair?

A: You should section out your hair before you crimp it and press the tool on your hair for about 15 seconds. Repeat this process throughout the strand of hair until it’s all crimped. For thicker hair, try pressing the crimper for at least 20 seconds.

