Rock Chic Hairstyles Using the Best Hair Crimper

What To Look For in a Hair Crimper

Plates

Using a hair crimper is a great way to spice things up when it comes to your hair. After all, crimping is back in a big way, and it can be a fun way to bring a retro yet stylish vibe to your look. And, if you’re tired of having a straight hairstyle, using a hair crimper can also add volume and chicness. To steer you in the right direction, we’ve added some must-know information about hair crimpers in this helpful guide.

When it comes to the plates on your hair crimper, make sure you go for the ceramic option. Not only do ceramic plates give the hair a shinier look, but they can also make your hairstyle last a longer time. They can also prevent hair damage since titanium plates tend to apply heat directly on the hair surface, causing it to burn easily.

Ceramic plates, on the other hand, heat hair up from the inside and are ideal for people with thinner hair. But, if you’re looking for a multifunctional hair crimper, find one with interchangeable plates.

Shape

There are different varieties of hair crimpers that you can choose from. It all depends on the hairstyle you want and the type of hair that you have. If you want an old-school crimped style, go for a hair crimper with teeth on the plate. The more teeth the plate has, the more crimps you’ll get at once.

But if you’re looking for a curly crimped style, you should get a hair crimper with barrels. These gently press the hair and form beach waves. Not only do the beach waves look beautiful, but they also add loads of volume to thin hair.

Temperature

No one likes burnt hair, which is why it’s important to look for a hair crimper with temperature options. Most hair crimpers will have temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, but you can easily change it up with the buttons provided on the tool.

Some crimping tools will also have a hair care mode that locks moisture into the hair. You can also find options that give off negative ions to keep your hair healthy, even with heating tools. For fine hair, make sure you use lower temperatures when you are styling your hair. And, if you’re seriously concerned about your hair’s health, you can always use a heat protectant spray.

Maintaining Your Crimped Hairstyle

We’ve all been through the annoying moment when a hairstyle barely lasts a couple of hours. Crimping your hair can take a lot of effort, so why not make it last a few days? One great way to maintain your crimped hairstyle is by making sure your hair is clean before you crimp it. Oily hair is more likely to lose its shape than clean hair.

Once you’ve crimped your hair, you can use a hair-safe hairspray to maintain the crimps. Make sure to flip your hair and spray the underside too. Also, avoid brushing through your hair since that can loosen up the hairstyle.

Using these tips, you can make your crimped hairstyle last longer than a day.