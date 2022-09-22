Rock Chic Hairstyles Using the Best Hair Crimper

Crimping is also great if you want added volume to your hair. This works great for making complex hairstyles without adding fake hair. So, if you’re looking for a high-quality hair crimper to rock a chic hairstyle, keep on reading. This guide reveals some of the most efficient hair crimpers of 2022 that you shouldn’t miss out on.
Reviewing the Top Hair Crimpers of 2022
Aleath Hair Crimper – Best Overall
The best part about this hair crimper is that it turns off on its own after an hour. So even if you forget to turn it off, you don’t have to worry about it becoming a fire hazard. The big triple barrels can hold a good amount of hair, making it easy to get a beautiful crimped hairstyle. Because of its versatility and excellent features, we’ve chosen this hair crimper as the best on your list.
- Ceramic barrels give hair a shiny look
- Great for all hair types
- Rotatable, tangle-free cord
- Some find it difficult to use
Bed Head Little Tease Hair Crimper – Best for Adding Texture
The highest heat setting on this crimping iron is 400 degrees Fahrenheit, helping give you a long-lasting hairstyle. Another great feature of this hair crimper is the 6-foot cord that swivels around, keeping it from tangling. Since this hair tool is lightweight, you can easily store it in your luggage while traveling. And, best of all, it heats up in 30 seconds, making styling your hair a breeze.
- Heats up in 30 seconds
- Very easy to use
- Works great on fine hair as well
- Aesthetically pleasing design
- Isn’t dual voltage
Gold N Hot Professional Hair Crimper – Best for Professional Results
Unlike other hair crimpers, which have tons of buttons, this option is easy to use and has an on/off switch. You can also pick multiple different temperature options according to your hair type. And, for safety’s sake, the indicator light on the side lets you know when the hair tool is on, which can keep you from burning yourself.
- Long, tangle-free cord
- Crimping plates are wide for faster styling
- Comes with a one-year limited warranty
- Heat-up time is longer than other options
DSHOW Hair Crimper – Most Versatile
What’s even cooler is that this hair crimper quickly heats up in a matter of seconds. This means that you no longer have to wait to style your hair when you’re late. It is also quite easy to operate, and the on/off button is conveniently placed on the inside of this crimper. This hair tool is ideal for traveling since it is dual-voltage compatible, so feel free to bring it with you on your next vacation to enjoy pretty, crimped hair.
- 360-degree swivel cord
- Automatically shuts off after 60 minutes
- Anti-slip design for good grip
- Plates can easily be slipped in
- Crimping plates are on the smaller side
Coidak Curling Iron Wand Crimper – Best for Tight Curls
This pick is also great because of its anti-scalding ends that won’t burn your neck while you use it. But, something even about this hair crimper is that the tourmaline ceramic gives off negative ions, keeping your hair healthy even if you use heat. It also has a small metal stand, so you don’t have to rest the hot iron directly on your bathroom counter.
- Available in two different colors
- Helps add volume to hair
- Heats up easily
- Gives the appearance of natural curls
- Only has two heat settings
Buying Guide: Hair Crimpers
What To Look For in a Hair Crimper
Plates
When it comes to the plates on your hair crimper, make sure you go for the ceramic option. Not only do ceramic plates give the hair a shinier look, but they can also make your hairstyle last a longer time. They can also prevent hair damage since titanium plates tend to apply heat directly on the hair surface, causing it to burn easily.
Ceramic plates, on the other hand, heat hair up from the inside and are ideal for people with thinner hair. But, if you’re looking for a multifunctional hair crimper, find one with interchangeable plates.
Shape
There are different varieties of hair crimpers that you can choose from. It all depends on the hairstyle you want and the type of hair that you have. If you want an old-school crimped style, go for a hair crimper with teeth on the plate. The more teeth the plate has, the more crimps you’ll get at once.
But if you’re looking for a curly crimped style, you should get a hair crimper with barrels. These gently press the hair and form beach waves. Not only do the beach waves look beautiful, but they also add loads of volume to thin hair.
Temperature
No one likes burnt hair, which is why it’s important to look for a hair crimper with temperature options. Most hair crimpers will have temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, but you can easily change it up with the buttons provided on the tool.
Some crimping tools will also have a hair care mode that locks moisture into the hair. You can also find options that give off negative ions to keep your hair healthy, even with heating tools. For fine hair, make sure you use lower temperatures when you are styling your hair. And, if you’re seriously concerned about your hair’s health, you can always use a heat protectant spray.
Maintaining Your Crimped Hairstyle
We’ve all been through the annoying moment when a hairstyle barely lasts a couple of hours. Crimping your hair can take a lot of effort, so why not make it last a few days? One great way to maintain your crimped hairstyle is by making sure your hair is clean before you crimp it. Oily hair is more likely to lose its shape than clean hair.
Once you’ve crimped your hair, you can use a hair-safe hairspray to maintain the crimps. Make sure to flip your hair and spray the underside too. Also, avoid brushing through your hair since that can loosen up the hairstyle.
Using these tips, you can make your crimped hairstyle last longer than a day.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!