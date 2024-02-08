Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Can you believe that Valentine’s Day is less than one week away? Well, if you haven’t shopped for that special someone yet or you want to buy something to set the mood this Valentine’s Day, we have some news for you! Macy’s could be your one-stop shop this year, as the store offers fashion, home and beauty items which even the pickiest of people will love to receive — and we found options that are under $100!

Related: 11 Creative Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her The clock is ticking, so it’s only right that you start your search for the most creative Valentine’s Day gifts for her. We’re a little less than one month out, and luckily, there’s still plenty of time to find a gift she’ll love and ensure it arrives before February 14. Whether you’re shopping for your […]

From decadent lingerie to fragrant candles, Macy’s has the perfect Valentine’s Day gift you’re looking for that won’t break the bank. With that in mind, we rounded up 10 of the best Valentine’s Day gifts under $100 to shop at Macy’s right now — read on to see our picks!

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine Oil-In-Stick Hydrating Lipstick Balm

Nothing is more romantic than red lipstick, and this option is both a lipstick and a hydrating balm — just $43!

DREAMGIRL Satin Robe & Chemise Nightgown 2pc Lingerie Set

Elevate your Valentine’s Day plans thanks to this two-piece lingerie set — just $36!

White Mark Women’s Long Cozy Loungewear Belted Robe

Feel luxurious and relaxed this Valentine’s Day in this plush belted robe — just $49!

Kate Spade New York Glitter Crystal Square Stud Earrings

Help them shine for days with these glitter crystal square stud earrings — just $32!

Ellaola Rose Quartz Facial Set

Thanks to this quartz facial set, any shopper may be glowing in no time — just $45!

Oh La La Cheri Women’s Strappy Bra with Panty 2pc Lingerie Set

For a fun and sensual gift, gift (or self-gift) this two-piece lingerie set — just $34!

I.N.C. International Concepts Doris Sparkle Mesh Pouch

This mesh pouch will allow any fashionista on-the-go to carry all of their essentials — was $80, now just $40!

Kylie Cosmetics 2-Pc. Matte Lip Kit

Kylie Jenner captivated the world with her lip kits, and they’re still a hit — just $35!

Chanel Rouge Coco Baume Hydrating Beautifying Tinted Lip Balm Buildable Colour

This Chanel lip balm will keep their lips hydrated with a stylish finish — just $45!

Skylar Vanilla Sky Candle

Give them the gift of scent this Valentine’s Day thanks to this vanilla candle — just $45!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us