Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Can you believe that Valentine’s Day is less than one week away? Well, if you haven’t shopped for that special someone yet or you want to buy something to set the mood this Valentine’s Day, we have some news for you! Macy’s could be your one-stop shop this year, as the store offers fashion, home and beauty items which even the pickiest of people will love to receive — and we found options that are under $100!
From decadent lingerie to fragrant candles, Macy’s has the perfect Valentine’s Day gift you’re looking for that won’t break the bank. With that in mind, we rounded up 10 of the best Valentine’s Day gifts under $100 to shop at Macy’s right now — read on to see our picks!
Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine Oil-In-Stick Hydrating Lipstick Balm
Nothing is more romantic than red lipstick, and this option is both a lipstick and a hydrating balm — just $43!
DREAMGIRL Satin Robe & Chemise Nightgown 2pc Lingerie Set
Elevate your Valentine’s Day plans thanks to this two-piece lingerie set — just $36!
White Mark Women’s Long Cozy Loungewear Belted Robe
Feel luxurious and relaxed this Valentine’s Day in this plush belted robe — just $49!
Kate Spade New York Glitter Crystal Square Stud Earrings
Help them shine for days with these glitter crystal square stud earrings — just $32!
Ellaola Rose Quartz Facial Set
Thanks to this quartz facial set, any shopper may be glowing in no time — just $45!
Oh La La Cheri Women’s Strappy Bra with Panty 2pc Lingerie Set
For a fun and sensual gift, gift (or self-gift) this two-piece lingerie set — just $34!
I.N.C. International Concepts Doris Sparkle Mesh Pouch
This mesh pouch will allow any fashionista on-the-go to carry all of their essentials — was $80, now just $40!
Kylie Cosmetics 2-Pc. Matte Lip Kit
Kylie Jenner captivated the world with her lip kits, and they’re still a hit — just $35!
Chanel Rouge Coco Baume Hydrating Beautifying Tinted Lip Balm Buildable Colour
This Chanel lip balm will keep their lips hydrated with a stylish finish — just $45!
Skylar Vanilla Sky Candle
Give them the gift of scent this Valentine’s Day thanks to this vanilla candle — just $45!