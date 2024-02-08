Your account
10 Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $100 to Shop Now at Macys

By
Macy's v-day gifts
Macy's

Can you believe that Valentine’s Day is less than one week away? Well, if you haven’t shopped for that special someone yet or you want to buy something to set the mood this Valentine’s Day, we have some news for you! Macy’s could be your one-stop shop this year, as the store offers fashion, home and beauty items which even the pickiest of people will love to receive — and we found options that are under $100!

From decadent lingerie to fragrant candles, Macy’s has the perfect Valentine’s Day gift you’re looking for that won’t break the bank. With that in mind, we rounded up 10 of the best Valentine’s Day gifts under $100 to shop at Macy’s right now — read on to see our picks!

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine Oil-In-Stick Hydrating Lipstick Balm

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine Oil-In-Stick Hydrating Lipstick Balm
Macy’s

Nothing is more romantic than red lipstick, and this option is both a lipstick and a hydrating balm — just $43!

DREAMGIRL Satin Robe & Chemise Nightgown 2pc Lingerie Set

Dreamgirl Satin Robe & Chemise Nightgown 2pc Lingerie Set
Macy’s

Elevate your Valentine’s Day plans thanks to this two-piece lingerie set — just $36!

White Mark Women’s Long Cozy Loungewear Belted Robe

White Mark Women's Long Cozy Loungewear Belted Robe
Macy’s

Feel luxurious and relaxed this Valentine’s Day in this plush belted robe — just $49!

Kate Spade New York Glitter Crystal Square Stud Earrings

Kate Spade New York Glitter Crystal Square Stud Earrings
Macy’s

Help them shine for days with these glitter crystal square stud earrings — just $32!

Ellaola Rose Quartz Facial Set

Ellaola Rose Quartz Facial Set
Macy’s

Thanks to this quartz facial set, any shopper may be glowing in no time — just $45!

Oh La La Cheri Women’s Strappy Bra with Panty 2pc Lingerie Set

Oh La La Cherie Women's Strappy Bra with Panty 2pc Lingerie Set
Macy’s

For a fun and sensual gift, gift (or self-gift) this two-piece lingerie set — just $34!

I.N.C. International Concepts Doris Sparkle Mesh Pouch

I.N.C. International Concepts Doris Sparkle Mesh Pouch Macy's
Macy’s

This mesh pouch will allow any fashionista on-the-go to carry all of their essentials — was $80, now just $40!

Kylie Cosmetics 2-Pc. Matte Lip Kit

Kylie Cosmetics 2-Pc. Matte Lip Kit Macy's
Macy’s

Kylie Jenner captivated the world with her lip kits, and they’re still a hit — just $35!

Chanel Rouge Coco Baume Hydrating Beautifying Tinted Lip Balm Buildable Colour

Chanel Coco Rouge Baume Hydrating Beautifying Tinted Lip Balm Buildable Colour Macy's
Macy’s

This Chanel lip balm will keep their lips hydrated with a stylish finish — just $45!

Skylar Vanilla Sky Candle

Skylar Vanilla Sky Candle Macy's
Macy’s

Give them the gift of scent this Valentine’s Day thanks to this vanilla candle — just $45!

