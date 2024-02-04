Your account
8 Best Lingerie Options From Lounge to Shop for Valentine’s Day

By
Lounge lingerie
Lounge

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Valentine’s Day is less than two weeks away, which means that it’s crunch time to find outfits for celebrations! Whether you’re celebrating over dinner or through some other form of bonding, finding the right attire can help you enjoy the holiday even more. Lingerie is a hallmark fashion item that most gravitates towards for Valentine’s Day — and for a good reason! Due to the design of lingerie — their silky fabrics and sexy silhouettes, they are a mainstay for many long after the day of love! Lounge, an underwear and apparel brand, is known for creating garments that put comfort first, and you’re sure to love the brand’s lingerie offerings!

From boldly colored options to others that provide minimal coverage, Lounge has something that suits everyone’s fancy! Nevertheless, we rounded up eight of the best lingerie options to shop at Lounge that will elevate your Valentine’s Day festivities!

Intimates Basque Set X Caro

Lounge Intimates Basque Set X Caro
Lounge

Be a ray of sunshine in this basque set from Lounge’s Caro collection — just $105!

See it!

Abigail Intimates Set

Lounge Abigail Intimates Set
Lounge

This white intimate set is anything but angelic — just $100!

See it!

Amelia Intimates Set

Lounge Amelia Intimates Set
Lounge

This Amelia intimate set will add a subtle pop to your Valentine’s Day night festivities — just $105!

See it!

Dianna Bodysuit

Lounge Dianna Bodysuit
Lounge

Don this bodysuit for an edgy and daring moment take that will drive them wild — just $85!

See it!

Celine Intimates Set

Lounge Celine Intimates Set
Lounge

If you like frilly skirts, you’ll like this intimate set — just $90!

See it!

Embroidered Triangle Bra

Lounge Embroidered Triangle Bra
Lounge

Grab this triangle bra for a refined but bold moment — just $37!

See it!

Zalia Plunge Bra

Lounge Zalia Plunge Bra
Lounge

For an option that amplifies the vibe of love, get this plunge bra that comes embroidered with hearts — just $50!

See it!

Cecily Intimates Set

Lounge Cecily Intimates Set
Lounge

Everybody loves a pop of red on Valentine’s Day and this Cecily intimate set is the perfect look — just $100!

See it!
