8 Best Lingerie Options From Lounge to Shop for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is less than two weeks away, which means that it’s crunch time to find outfits for celebrations! Whether you’re celebrating over dinner or through some other form of bonding, finding the right attire can help you enjoy the holiday even more. Lingerie is a hallmark fashion item that most gravitates towards for Valentine’s Day — and for a good reason! Due to the design of lingerie — their silky fabrics and sexy silhouettes, they are a mainstay for many long after the day of love! Lounge, an underwear and apparel brand, is known for creating garments that put comfort first, and you’re sure to love the brand’s lingerie offerings!

From boldly colored options to others that provide minimal coverage, Lounge has something that suits everyone’s fancy! Nevertheless, we rounded up eight of the best lingerie options to shop at Lounge that will elevate your Valentine’s Day festivities!

Intimates Basque Set X Caro

Be a ray of sunshine in this basque set from Lounge’s Caro collection — just $105!

Abigail Intimates Set

This white intimate set is anything but angelic — just $100!

Amelia Intimates Set

This Amelia intimate set will add a subtle pop to your Valentine’s Day night festivities — just $105!

Dianna Bodysuit

Don this bodysuit for an edgy and daring moment take that will drive them wild — just $85!

Celine Intimates Set

If you like frilly skirts, you’ll like this intimate set — just $90!

Embroidered Triangle Bra

Grab this triangle bra for a refined but bold moment — just $37!

Zalia Plunge Bra

For an option that amplifies the vibe of love, get this plunge bra that comes embroidered with hearts — just $50!

Cecily Intimates Set

Everybody loves a pop of red on Valentine’s Day and this Cecily intimate set is the perfect look — just $100!