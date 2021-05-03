11 Amazing Boho Jewelry Pieces That Will Elevate Any Outfit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you ever been getting ready to go out, and found yourself standing in front of the mirror — wondering what’s missing? We’ve all been there, and there’s usually one clear answer: It’s time to add some jewelry to the look! It’s easy to incorporate extra flair into any outfit — especially thanks to boho-style jewelry pieces, which always seem to get the job done.

Boho jewelry is intricate and elaborate, and the small addition of a pair of earrings or necklace can instantly transform the vibe of your ensemble. We picked out 11 fabulous pieces below that you can rock all summer long!

These Turquoise Hoop Earrings

These earrings have a quintessential bohemian look that’s timeless! Turquoise and silver consistently look great together, and these hoops are no exception.

Get the Lucky Brand Women’s Oblong Turquoise Inlay Hoop Earring for $29, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Evil Eye Necklace

The evil eye is a symbol that’s commonly used in a lot of boho-style jewelry, but this necklace from fan-favorite brand Chan Luu has a unique quality to it!

Get the Chan Luu Spirit Eye Pendant Necklace for $145, available from Anthropologie!

This Beaded Stone Bracelet

Shoppers love how “special” this bracelet feels when they wear it. It has a simple beaded design, but the colors of the stones truly have a magical quality!

Get the Plumiss 7 Chakra Bracelets for Women for $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Fun Ring Set

You can stack as many of these rings on your fingers as you’d like to add flair and show off your manicure!

Get the Yean Boho Ring Set for $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Colorful Tassel Earrings

These earrings look like they’re so much fun to wear! They’re the ideal accessories to throw on if you want to add a pop of color to your outfit.

Get the Tassel Drop Earrings for $44, available from Anthropologie!

This Layered Beaded Necklace

These necklaces complement each other perfectly, but you can also wear them separately or mix and match with other pieces from your jewelry collection!

Get the Ettika Layered Pendant Necklace for $85, available from Revolve!

These Sparkly Statement Earrings

Talk about a statement! These earrings were designed to turn heads. Even if you’re wearing an outfit that’s as classic as a white tee and jeans, these earrings will completely transform the entire aesthetic!

Get the QIAN0813 Exaggerated Luxury Sun Moon Stars Drop Earrings for $11, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Adorable Anklets

Not enough people rock anklets, and we’re going to change that! We think these adorable anklets are going to look amazing on the beach this summer. Join Us!

Get the Bienvenu Boho Coin Sandals Anklet Bracelet for $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Funky Tassel Earrings

These earrings were made for the summer sunshine! Their look is clearly boho-inspired, but they’re versatile enough to wear with cute sundresses and a slew of other ensembles.

Get the Sunmoon Bohemian Rattan Tassel Earrings for $11, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Choker Charm Necklace

This necklace is too adorable! We love how the charms are incorporated into the choker portion of the necklace, and the single moon pendant on the longer chain is the ultimate finishing touch.

Get the Boaccy Boho Layered Crystal Star and Moon Choker Necklace for $4, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Layered Pendant Necklace

The star of the show on this necklace is the large pendant at the end, which has an interesting arrowhead-like shape that looks super unique!

Get the Kendra Scott Tessa Multi Strand Necklace for $118, available from Revolve!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!