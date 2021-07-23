11 Cute and Convenient Cosmetic Bags — Starting at Just $7

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whether you’re going on a trip or just heading out for the day, having your makeup and wellness products organized should be a top priority. The key to keeping your must-haves under control is a proper cosmetic bag — but many of Us are lacking in that department.

That’s why we set out to find cosmetic bags that can be used for multiple purposes, be it a vacation-sized option or a small pouch to carry for touch-ups. Check out our favorite picks below — starting at just $7!

This Triple-Layer Travel Makeup Bag

This bag was made for anyone who seriously loves makeup! There are three different layers and the bottom slot has adjustable dividers!

Get the Kootek Large Travel Makeup Bag 3 Layer Cosmetic Train Case for just $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Marble Bag Set

This set comes with three trendy bags — we love having options!

Get the MAGEFY 3Pcs Makeup Bags for just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Compact Travel Bag

If you don’t need a large makeup case for a trip, this option should be a suitable size.

Get the Relavel Small Travel Cosmetic Bag for just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Funky Holographic Bag

Care to add flair to your carry-on? This makeup bag is for you!

Get the F-color Holographic Makeup Bag for Women for just $8, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Innovative Tie-Up Bag

We’ve truly never seen a makeup bag quite like this. Its handy design makes finding your products easier than ever!

Get the Lay-n-Go Drawstring Mini 13 Makeup Bag for just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Clever Makeup Bag

The bottom of this bag will keep your brushes in place while the pouch portion will comfortably house all of your products!

Get the Ethereal Small Makeup Organizer Bag for just $7, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Travel Cosmetic Case

Keep all of your skincare essentials on deck with this travel bag!

Get the Narway Travel Makeup Bag for just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Quilted Makeup Bag

If you don’t have room in your suitcase for a larger bag but plan to bring a few products, this affordable option is ideal!

Get the MONSTINA Makeup Bag for Women for just $7, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Hanging Cosmetic Case

This case unravels to reveal all of its contents. Hello, convenience!

Get the BAGSMART Toiletry Bag Travel Bag with Hanging Hook for prices starting at $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Fun Geometric Set

We’re totally loving the design of these bags — plus, the colors are adorable!

Get the MATEIN 3Pcs Cosmetic Bags for Women for just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Clear Makeup Bag Set

You can easily see everything you packed thanks to these clear bags!

Get the Packism 3-Pack TSA Approved Toiletry Bag for just $10, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Check out all of the cosmetics bags and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!