11 Flattering Spring and Summer Shorts That Won’t Ride Up

Fashion fact: The most frustrating thing about wearing shorts is when they bunch and ride up. Not only is it uncomfortable, but it gets irritating to have to constantly adjust them back into place. Not all shorts possess this same issue, but it’s hard to find the right style that will work for your body type!

Our go-to shorts are always high-waisted pairs which help to alleviate this problem. Then, we pick out an aesthetic. For example, are you searching for dressier shorts, shorts that you can wear during your downtime or a versatile pair that can do both? Whatever you’re on the hunt for, we found a few options below that will provide the comfortable fit you crave — for whatever is on the calendar!

These Versatile Shorts

Whether you’re getting dressed up for a night out or throwing on a casual daytime look, these shorts are the ultimate summery bottoms! They’re made from a lightweight fabric and have a sleek cut that looks great on virtually every body type.

Get the GRACE KARIN Tie Waist Shorts for prices starting at $23 at Amazon!

These Exaggerated Linen Shorts

Many shorts aren’t office-friendly, but these longer ones definitely are! They’re made from breathable linen and would look chic with a simple tank top and blazer for a professional summer ensemble. And on weekends, you can team them with crop tops for a completely different vibe!

Get The Drop Women’s Millie Loose-Fit Pleated Long Linen Shorts for prices starting at $45 at Amazon!

These Casual Print Shorts

These shorts are casual and made for beach days, or any occasion when it’s extra hot outside and you want to stay cool. Shoppers describe the feel as similar to pajama bottoms, which is exactly what we want to be wearing on a chill day!

Get the Allegra K Women’s Shorts for $18 at Amazon!

These Ruffle Skirt Shorts

These shorts will help you score the miniskirt look without the fuss! You don’t have to constantly pull them down like you would a skirt, plus the extra material between the legs is excellent for anti-chafing.

Get the LETSRUNWILD Women’s Mini Skirt Skort Shorts for $30 at Amazon!

These Flattering Paperbag Shorts

These structured shorts are another solid option for professional settings, and the paperbag-style waist makes them extra flattering! The material they’re made from has stretch, so you can saunter around with ease.

Get the BB Dakota by Steve Madden Seaside Paperbag Shorts on sale for $41 at Nordstrom!

These Chic Bermuda Shorts

Bermuda shorts have truly never been so stylish! We adore the wider pant leg and sleek design, which is suitable for upscale and casual settings.

Get the Open Edit Women’s Linen Blend Bermuda Shorts for $49 at Nordstrom!

These Classic Denim Cutoffs

The A-line cut of these mom shorts is instantly eye-catching. It guarantees they don’t fit tightly around the leg and butt area while still complementing the waist, which makes for a truly flattering look!

Get the Topshop A-Line Mom Shorts for $56 at Nordstrom!

These Classy Faux-Leather Shorts

Leather shorts that actually fit well are hard to come by, but shoppers are loving this pair! They have a fly zipper closure, but the back also has an elastic waistband to give them a comfier fit.

Get the Halogen Faux Leather Shorts for $59 at Nordstrom!

These Breezy Linen Shorts

These shorts are designed to provide tons of extra room, and we can already tell we’re going to wear them on repeat this summer! Whenever we want to feel totally at ease, these are the bottoms we’ll reach for every time.

Get the Free People Mirella Linen & Cotton Drawstring Shorts for $60 at Nordstrom!

These Simple Biker Shorts

Biker shorts like these are made for working out, but we also love teaming them with oversized tees for a low-key look for running errands. The black shorts are a style staple, but they’re also available in a slew of brighter hues for spring and summer!

Get the Wild Fable Women’s Ultra Soft Bike Shorts for $14 at Target!

These High-Rise Jean Shorts

Many high-waisted shorts don’t actually go up high enough, but this pair does! The denim has a solid amount of stretch to it, but be sure to check out the sizing chart as they can reportedly run small. When you do find the right pair, we’re confident that these shorts will be in your daily rotation!

Get the Wild Fable Women’s Super-High Rise Cut-Off Jean Shorts for $15 at Target!

