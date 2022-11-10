11 Saks Fifth Avenue Designer Deals That May Rival Black Friday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We know many shoppers out there are eagerly awaiting Black Friday, but if your patience is wearing thin, we have some great news for you! If you want to start saving now, you can head on over to Saks Fifth Avenue to check out the deep discounts that just dropped.

We decided to peruse Saks because they have amazing designer deals that are seriously as good as Black Friday discounts — which is ideal if you want to buy impressive gifts without blowing your budget. Perhaps you’re looking to gift someone a new high-quality handbag or sleek designer jeans — or maybe you just want to treat yourself. Whatever the case may be, you’ll be able to find a major steal! To help you out, we selected our absolute favorite pieces below.

Some of these items are 50% off, and you may be able to save even more than that! These items tend to sell out fast, so if anything catches your eye, add it to your cart ASAP before stock runs out. Happy saving!

This Roomy Travel Tote

Take $99 off the Rebecca Minkoff M.A.B. Nylon Tote!

These Iconic Sunglasses

Take $35 off the Ray-Ban RB2186 52MM Round Sunglasses!

This Plush Cozy Robe

Take $52 off the UGG Miranda Hooded Fleece Robe!

These Perfectly Distressed Jeans

Take $80 off the Re/done High-Rise Ripped Stretch Skinny Ankle Jeans!

These Logo Leather Sandals

Take $74 off the Tory Burch Tiny Miller Leather Wedge Thong Sandals!

This Chic Crossbody

Take $98 off the Tory Burch McGraw Leather Camera Bag!

This Puffy Leather Shoulder Bag

Take $275 off the COACH Pillow Tabby 26 Leather Shoulder Bag!

This Compact Leather Crossbody

Take $189 off the kate spade new york Carlyle Leather Wallet-On-Chain!

This Gorgeous Silk Blouse

Take $118 off the Elie Tahari Eden Print Silk Split-Neck Blouse!

This Winter Accessory Set

Take $90 off the Apparis 2-Piece Phoebe Recycled Polyester Hat & Scarf Set!

These Oversized Sunnies

Take $160 off the Bottega Veneta 52MM Square Sunglasses!

Want more to shop? Check out all of the markdowns available at Saks Fifth Avenue here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!