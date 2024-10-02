Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
When it comes to looking chic and effortless during the cold weather months, nothing is as seamless as a pair of jeans. From heading into the office to hanging out with the girls to grab drinks, a cute pair of jeans can help you do it all. Furthermore, baggy jeans are a trendy silhouette that instantly elevates anything you pair with them.
From cargos to barrel styles, there is a baggy jean style that will add a fun, billowing touch to your cold weather looks. We rounded up 13 sleek baggy jeans that you should shop now — read on to see our picks!
1. Simple and Clean: These Hdlte wide leg jeans have a simple design that works for any occasion — was $80, now just $34!
2.’70s Essence: We love these Tapata wide leg jeans because they feel sophisticated and will pair well with any elevated piece — think tweed jackets and decadent handbags — just $39!
3. Flared Out: These Sidefeel wde leg jeans have a slight ’70s feel that will look darling with slouchy sweaters — just $38!
4. Y2K Energy: For the girl who likes dabbling in the early aughts vibe, these Covvliy boyfriend jeans have you covered — just $33!
5. Cool, Calm and Collected: These Vigorbear straight leg jeans are so breezy and have a low-waist fit — just $31!
6. Give Me Space: We can’t get over these Selone boyfriend jeans because they have billowing legs that work for formal and informal occasions — was $48, now just $28!
7.On Trend: If you want to try the barrel leg jeans trend without having to splurge, these Dokotoo barrel jeans will help you do just that — just $37!
8. Dad-Approved: These Levi’s dad jeans have a high waist and feels like something you’ve seen your old man wear before — just $108!
9. Cuff It: For the girls who likes boho styles, you’ll love these Free People cuffed baggy jeans — was $128, now just $128!
10. She’s Edgy: These BDG Urban Outfitters wide leg jeans feels super modern and bold — just $79!
11. Loosey Goosey: These AFRM jeans have a loose fit and works for any type of fall event — just $108!
12. Sk8r Girl: You can coordinate these Good American wide leg jeans with s— was $179, now just $134!
13. Closet Staple: These Levi’s Thanks Friends straight leg jeans are sleek and will become a new closet staple — just $108!