Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Shop With Us

13 Sleek Baggy Jeans That Will Help You Look Chic During Fall

By
Baggy jeans
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to looking chic and effortless during the cold weather months, nothing is as seamless as a pair of jeans. From heading into the office to hanging out with the girls to grab drinks, a cute pair of jeans can help you do it all. Furthermore, baggy jeans are a trendy silhouette that instantly elevates anything you pair with them.

Related: 25 of the Best Jeans for Women With Wide Hips

From cargos to barrel styles, there is a baggy jean style that will add a fun, billowing touch to your cold weather looks. We rounded up 13 sleek baggy jeans that you should shop now — read on to see our picks!

1. Simple and Clean: These Hdlte wide leg jeans have a simple design that works for any occasion — was $80, now just $34!

2.’70s Essence: We love these Tapata wide leg jeans because they feel sophisticated and will pair well with any elevated piece — think tweed jackets and decadent handbags — just $39!

3. Flared Out: These Sidefeel wde leg jeans have a slight ’70s feel that will look darling with slouchy sweaters — just $38!

4. Y2K Energy: For the girl who likes dabbling in the early aughts vibe, these Covvliy boyfriend jeans have you covered — just $33!

5. Cool, Calm and Collected: These Vigorbear straight leg jeans are so breezy and have a low-waist fit — just $31!

6. Give Me Space: We can’t get over these Selone boyfriend jeans because they have billowing legs that work for formal and informal occasions — was $48, now just $28!

Related: 17 of the Best Body-Slimming Jeans on Amazon — Starting at $16

7.On Trend: If you want to try the barrel leg jeans trend without having to splurge, these Dokotoo barrel jeans will help you do just that — just $37!

8. Dad-Approved: These Levi’s dad jeans have a high waist and feels like something you’ve seen your old man wear before — just $108!

9. Cuff It: For the girls who likes boho styles, you’ll love these Free People cuffed baggy jeans — was $128, now just $128!

10. She’s Edgy: These BDG Urban Outfitters wide leg jeans feels super modern and bold — just $79!

11. Loosey Goosey: These AFRM jeans have a loose fit and works for any type of fall event — just $108!

12. Sk8r Girl: You can coordinate these Good American wide leg jeans with s— was $179, now just $134!

13. Closet Staple: These Levi’s Thanks Friends straight leg jeans are sleek and will become a new closet staple — just $108!

Related: The 18 Best Jeans to Flatter Your Curves — All on Amazon

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.