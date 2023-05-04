15 Best Mother’s Day Gifts on Sale for Every Type of Mom — Up to 60% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Haven’t picked up a present for Mother’s Day yet? The clock is ticking! As we love a last-minute shopping excursion, we decided to look for some steals at the same time. A sale is always a treat, and if we can find a thoughtful or useful gift and save money in the process, we’re completely here for it.

Every mom is different, so we tried to cover a variety of gifts to suit a wide range of recipients. If you haven’t found the ultimate score for the lucky lady in your life, we have a feeling the sale picks below will finally seal the deal!

A matching moment! New moms can coordinate with their newborns in this set which includes a full lounge look for her, plus a baby gown (and hat!) for the little one.

Originally $100 On Sale: $40 You Save 60% See it!

This internet-famous pan does it all, and no kitchen is complete without one! Not only does it save tons of cabinet space, it can streamline the cooking process.

Originally $150 On Sale: $116 You Save 23% See it!

For the Jewelry Collector: Saks Fifth Avenue Collection 14K Yellow Gold & Pink Freshwater Pearl Pendant Necklace

This simple pendant features a stunning pink freshwater pearl. If the mom you’re shopping for loves collecting timeless jewelry, this necklace may be her new favorite piece!

Originally $540 On Sale: $378 You Save 30% See it!

For the Coffee Lover: Instant Pot Solo 2-in-1 Singe Serve Coffee Maker

Making coffee in the morning has never been easier! This single-cup machine uses K-Pods for the perfect cup of coffee every time. This is a great gift idea for any busy gal on the go!

Originally $100 On Sale: $80 You Save 20% See it!

For the Avid Baker: KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer

This iconic mixer is a must-have for any mom who loves baking! You can make your own dough for breads, batter for cakes and cookies — plus so much more. And this is just the base for the machine — there are plenty more specialized attachments you can add on to upgrade!

Originally $450 On Sale: $350 You Save 22% See it!

For the Skincare Queen: Estée Lauder The Radiance Routine Set

This value gift set comes with four of Estée Lauder’s best skincare products which can bring out anyone’s inner glow, plus a carrying pouch for safe keeping.

Valued at $218 On Sale: $115 You Save 47% See it!

For the Self-Care Savant: Bambüsi Premium Bathtub Tray Caddy

Bubble baths aren’t everyone’s thing, but if you know your mom adores them, level up her experience with this trusty tub tray! It has a tablet and phone holder, plus enough room for a glass of wine or any other treats she chooses to enjoy.

Originally $60 On Sale: $29 You Save 52% See it!

For the Fitness Junkie: Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker

This tracker keeps tabs on a slew of different stats which can help benefit daily life, including stress levels, sleep patterns, overall functionality and so much more!

Originally $130 On Sale: $90 You Save 31% See it!

For the Fab Fashionista: Anne Klein Women’s Mesh Bracelet Watch

A watch like this one is the ultimate example of a classic timepiece that’s bound to make an impression! It’s absolutely beautiful, and up for grabs at an incredible price to boot.

Originally $95 On Sale: $50 You Save 47% See it!

For the Hostess: SMIRLY Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set

Moms who love hosting dinner parties and gatherings at home need this charcuterie board setup! It comes with all of the necessary tools needed for serving, plus a bonus tray which can be used for fruits or nuts.

Originally $40 On Sale: $34 You Save 15% See it!

For the Green Thumb: AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit

You don’t need to have a massive backyard (or any yard space for that matter) to grow fresh herbs! This indoor planter is so easy to set up anywhere in the home and comes with the seeds you need to get started right away.

Originally $165 On Sale: $70 You Save 58% See it!

For the Pet Mom: Petcube Cam Indoor Wi-Fi Pet and Security Camera

Keep tabs on your pets when you’re not at home with this WiFi-enabled camera that also doubles as a security cam! It syncs up to your smartphone with an app for convenience.

Originally $50 On Sale: $30 You Save 40% See it!

For the Tech Junkie: Echo Dot 5th Gen

If you need to know the weather, check the time, set up an alarm or want to play some music, this voice-enabled smart speaker can make it happen!

Originally $60 On Sale: $40 You Save 33% See it!

For the Cozy Homebody: Dreamighty The Wearable Blanket

Movie nights are so much better with a blanket you can wrap yourself up in, and this one takes the cake! Buy one for yourself and for mom, and spend some quality time together at home.

Originally $55 On Sale: $40 You Save 27% See it!

For the Stressed-Out Mom: MagicMakers Deep Tissue Kneading Electric Back Massage

What mom isn’t stressed out and in need of some downtime? If you’re looking for an affordable solution, this massager is an excellent choice. You can use it on the neck, back and shoulders, plus the lower back and feet for all of your stress-relieving needs.

Originally $70 On Sale: $40 You Save 43% See it!

