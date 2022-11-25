Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Serious Savings

15 Cyber Coat and Jacket Deals to Prep You for Winter

By
Winter-Coat-Stock-Photo
 Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cyber week is one of the rare sales when shoppers see current-season styles discounted — and we adore getting in on the action! We naturally gravitate towards the outerwear section to see how we can spruce up our wardrobes for the winter. Best of all, there are currently tons of options to choose from!

nordstrom-black-friday-deals

15 of the Best Nordstrom Cyber Deals — Up to 68% Off!

Read article

Whether you’re going for classy or sporty, there’s a coat for you with your name on it during this Black Friday season. Curious to see what our top picks are? Scroll on to check out our current wish list!

Outdoor Ventures Hooded Ultra-Lightweight Warm Long Puffer Coat

Outdoor Ventures Women's Maryan Hooded Ultra Lightweight Warm Thermolite Long Puffer Coat
Amazon

You would be surprised how much heat this incredibly lightweight coat can hold in!

Was $96On Sale: $77You Save 20%
See it!

Venustas Women’s 3-in-1 Heated Jacket

Venustas Women's 3-in-1 Heated Jacket
Amazon

For extra warmth without the bulk, check out this jacket with built-in heading pads!

Was $230On Sale: $108You Save 53%
See it!

Sam Edelman Hooded Corduroy Puffer

Sam Edelman Hooded Corduroy Puffer
Nordstrom

Why not wear a corduroy puffer instead of the typical nylon variety?

Was $200On Sale: $150You Save 25%
See it!

Cole Haan Signature Women’s Slick Belted Long Wool Blend Coat

Cole Haan Signature Women's Slick Belted Long Wool Blend Coat
Nordstrom

Anyone who loves the minimalist aesthetic will adore this wool coat!

Was $500On Sale: $200You Save 60%
See it!

Sam Edelman Faux-Shearling Coat

Sam Edelman Faux Shearling Coat
Nordstrom

Fuzzy teddy jackets like this one are so incredibly fun to wear!

Was $200On Sale: $150You Save 25%
See it!

Bernardo Quilted Puffer Vest

Bernardo Quilted Puffer Vest
Nordstrom

Layer this vest over a thicker sweater when you want more breathability from your outerwear!

Was $154On Sale: $90You Save 42%
See it!

Levi’s Diamond Quilted Corduroy Puffer Jacket

Levi's Diamond Quilted Corduroy Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom

The corduroy material this quilted puffer is made from sets it apart from similar styles!

Was $200On Sale: $120You Save 40%
See it!

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Quilted Longline Faux-Fur Coat

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Quilted Longline Faux Fur Coat
Nordstrom

Now this is a coat that’s seriously built for a diva!

Was $375On Sale: $225You Save 40%
See it!

Sebby Reversible Faux-Fur Hooded Bomber Jacket

Sebby Reversible Faux Fur Hooded Bomber Jacket
Macy’s

This jacket is the ideal example of how casual can mix with glamour!

Was $130On Sale: $52You Save 60%
See it!

Vince Camuto Women’s Chain Belted Maxi Coat

Vince Camuto Women's Chain Belted Maxi Coat
Macy’s

The chain belt detail on this classic coat makes it sparkle!

Was $440On Sale: $176You Save 60%
See it!

Guess Faux-Leather Moto Jacket

Guess Faux-Leather Moto Jacket
Macy’s

When it’s warmer out, all you need is a faux-leather jacket like this one to keep you warm!

Was $160On Sale: $64You Save 60%
See it!

Calvin Klein Women’s Belted Wrap Coat

Calvin Klein Women's Belted Wrap Coat
Macy’s

Go full-length with your outerwear look in this wrap coat!

Was $390On Sale: $156You Save 60%
See it!

Michael Michael Kors Women’s Asymmetric Belted Wrap Coat

Michael Michael Kors Women's Asymmetric Belted Wrap Coat
Macy’s

This is a coat made for romantic winter date nights!

Was $320On Sale: $128You Save 60%
See it!

Laundry by Shelli Segal Women’s 3/4 Club Collar Bouclé Coat

Laundry by Shelli Segal Women's 3/4 Club Collar Bouclé Coat
Macy’s

The fuzzy feeling of this coat is absolutely heavenly!

Was $315On Sale: $100You Save 68%
See it!

DKNY Women’s Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Anorak

DKNY Women's Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Anorak
Macy’s

This is a prime example of timeless winter outerwear that will never go out of style!

Was $300On Sale: $120You Save 60%
See it!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!