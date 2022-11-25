15 Cyber Coat and Jacket Deals to Prep You for Winter

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cyber week is one of the rare sales when shoppers see current-season styles discounted — and we adore getting in on the action! We naturally gravitate towards the outerwear section to see how we can spruce up our wardrobes for the winter. Best of all, there are currently tons of options to choose from!

Whether you’re going for classy or sporty, there’s a coat for you with your name on it during this Black Friday season. Curious to see what our top picks are? Scroll on to check out our current wish list!

Outdoor Ventures Hooded Ultra-Lightweight Warm Long Puffer Coat

You would be surprised how much heat this incredibly lightweight coat can hold in!

Was $96 On Sale: $77 You Save 20% See it!

Venustas Women’s 3-in-1 Heated Jacket

For extra warmth without the bulk, check out this jacket with built-in heading pads!

Was $230 On Sale: $108 You Save 53% See it!

Sam Edelman Hooded Corduroy Puffer

Why not wear a corduroy puffer instead of the typical nylon variety?

Was $200 On Sale: $150 You Save 25% See it!

Cole Haan Signature Women’s Slick Belted Long Wool Blend Coat

Anyone who loves the minimalist aesthetic will adore this wool coat!

Was $500 On Sale: $200 You Save 60% See it!

Sam Edelman Faux-Shearling Coat

Fuzzy teddy jackets like this one are so incredibly fun to wear!

Was $200 On Sale: $150 You Save 25% See it!

Bernardo Quilted Puffer Vest

Layer this vest over a thicker sweater when you want more breathability from your outerwear!

Was $154 On Sale: $90 You Save 42% See it!

Levi’s Diamond Quilted Corduroy Puffer Jacket

The corduroy material this quilted puffer is made from sets it apart from similar styles!

Was $200 On Sale: $120 You Save 40% See it!

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Quilted Longline Faux-Fur Coat

Now this is a coat that’s seriously built for a diva!

Was $375 On Sale: $225 You Save 40% See it!

Sebby Reversible Faux-Fur Hooded Bomber Jacket

This jacket is the ideal example of how casual can mix with glamour!

Was $130 On Sale: $52 You Save 60% See it!

Vince Camuto Women’s Chain Belted Maxi Coat

The chain belt detail on this classic coat makes it sparkle!

Was $440 On Sale: $176 You Save 60% See it!

Guess Faux-Leather Moto Jacket

When it’s warmer out, all you need is a faux-leather jacket like this one to keep you warm!

Was $160 On Sale: $64 You Save 60% See it!

Calvin Klein Women’s Belted Wrap Coat

Go full-length with your outerwear look in this wrap coat!

Was $390 On Sale: $156 You Save 60% See it!

Michael Michael Kors Women’s Asymmetric Belted Wrap Coat

This is a coat made for romantic winter date nights!

Was $320 On Sale: $128 You Save 60% See it!

Laundry by Shelli Segal Women’s 3/4 Club Collar Bouclé Coat

The fuzzy feeling of this coat is absolutely heavenly!

Was $315 On Sale: $100 You Save 68% See it!

DKNY Women’s Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Anorak

This is a prime example of timeless winter outerwear that will never go out of style!

Was $300 On Sale: $120 You Save 60% See it!

