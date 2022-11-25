15 Cyber Coat and Jacket Deals to Prep You for Winter

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Cyber week is one of the rare sales when shoppers see current-season styles discounted — and we adore getting in on the action! We naturally gravitate towards the outerwear section to see how we can spruce up our wardrobes for the winter. Best of all, there are currently tons of options to choose from!
Whether you’re going for classy or sporty, there’s a coat for you with your name on it during this Black Friday season. Curious to see what our top picks are? Scroll on to check out our current wish list!
Outdoor Ventures Hooded Ultra-Lightweight Warm Long Puffer Coat
You would be surprised how much heat this incredibly lightweight coat can hold in!
Venustas Women’s 3-in-1 Heated Jacket
For extra warmth without the bulk, check out this jacket with built-in heading pads!
Sam Edelman Hooded Corduroy Puffer
Why not wear a corduroy puffer instead of the typical nylon variety?
Cole Haan Signature Women’s Slick Belted Long Wool Blend Coat
Anyone who loves the minimalist aesthetic will adore this wool coat!
Sam Edelman Faux-Shearling Coat
Fuzzy teddy jackets like this one are so incredibly fun to wear!
Bernardo Quilted Puffer Vest
Layer this vest over a thicker sweater when you want more breathability from your outerwear!
Levi’s Diamond Quilted Corduroy Puffer Jacket
The corduroy material this quilted puffer is made from sets it apart from similar styles!
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Quilted Longline Faux-Fur Coat
Now this is a coat that’s seriously built for a diva!
Sebby Reversible Faux-Fur Hooded Bomber Jacket
This jacket is the ideal example of how casual can mix with glamour!
Vince Camuto Women’s Chain Belted Maxi Coat
The chain belt detail on this classic coat makes it sparkle!
Guess Faux-Leather Moto Jacket
When it’s warmer out, all you need is a faux-leather jacket like this one to keep you warm!
Calvin Klein Women’s Belted Wrap Coat
Go full-length with your outerwear look in this wrap coat!
Michael Michael Kors Women’s Asymmetric Belted Wrap Coat
This is a coat made for romantic winter date nights!
Laundry by Shelli Segal Women’s 3/4 Club Collar Bouclé Coat
The fuzzy feeling of this coat is absolutely heavenly!
DKNY Women’s Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Anorak
This is a prime example of timeless winter outerwear that will never go out of style!
