Top 5

Stories

Black Friday

15 of the Best Nordstrom Black Friday Deals — Up to 68% Off

nordstrom-black-friday-deals
Black Friday deal items. Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Black Friday at Nordstrom! It’s begun! Thousands and thousands of holiday deals have arrived, but only for a limited time! Most-wanted fashion and accessories, luxury beauty, elevated home decor — Nordstrom has it all, and it’s all on sale!

There are so many deals to sort through, it’s pretty much impossible to find the best of the best. But that’s our job — and so we did. Check out 15 can’t-miss Nordstrom Black Friday finds below (while they’re still in stock)!

This English Factory Tiered Plaid Maxi Dress

nordstrom-black-friday-deals-english-factory-tiered-dress
Nordstrom

Gorgeous for summer but perfect over a turtleneck too — especially for the holidays!

Was $110On Sale: $35You Save 68%
See it!

This Fjällräven Kånken Sling Shoulder Bag

nordstrom-black-friday-deals-fjallraven-bag
Nordstrom

Water-repellent and timeless!

Was $65On Sale: $79You Save -22%
See it!

Le Specs Air Heart 51mm Sunglasses

nordstrom-black-friday-deals-le-specs-sunglasses
Nordstrom

A style loved by Meghan Markle!

Was $69On Sale: $52You Save 25%
See it!

KOA SPF 45 Mineral Sunscreen

nordstrom-black-friday-deals-koa-sunscreen
Nordstrom

A great pick for sensitive skin!

Was $29On Sale: $25You Save 14%
See it!

Free People Intimately FP Everyday Lace Longline Bralette

nordstrom-black-friday-deals-free-people-bralette
Nordstrom

A stunning staple!

Was $30On Sale: $11You Save 63%
See it!

Dyson Humidify™ + Cool Autoreact PH3A Air Purifier & Humidifier

nordstrom-black-friday-deals-dyson-purifier
Nordstrom

A three-in-one essential that literally clears the air!

Was $799.99On Sale: $599.99You Save 25%
See it!

English Factory Puff Sleeve Layered Dress

nordstrom-black-friday-deals-english-factory-2-piece-dress
Nordstrom

A two-piece look in one perfect dress!

Was $90On Sale: $29You Save 68%
See it!

DKNY Pure Comfy Comforter & Sham Set

nordstrom-black-friday-deals-dkny-comforter-set
Nordstrom

For the sweetest dreams!

Was $355On Sale: $150You Save 58%
See it!

Tory Burch Perry Bombé Mini Bag

nordstrom-black-friday-deals-tory-burch-bag
Nordstrom

Designer deal alert!

Was $298On Sale: $209You Save 30%
See it!

Eileen Fisher Stand Collar Hidden Hood Organic Cotton Blend Coat

nordstrom-black-friday-deals-eileen-fisher-coat
Nordstrom

For windy days!

Was $298On Sale: $148You Save 50%
See it!

Splendid Lexi High Pile Fleece Half Zip Pullover

nordstrom-black-friday-deals-splendid-half-zip
Nordstrom

Pair with leggings for a new winter uniform!

Was $188On Sale: $113You Save 40%
See it!

Kate Spade New York Crystal Stud Earrings

nordstrom-black-friday-deals-kate-spade-earrings
Nordstrom

So sparkly!

Was $48On Sale: $24You Save 50%
See it!

Cole Haan Geneva Lug Slingback Mule

nordstrom-black-friday-deals-cole-haan-mules
Nordstrom

Loafer + mule = perfection!

Was $155On Sale: $90You Save 42%
See it!

rag & bone Addison Faux Fur Baseball Hat

nordstrom-black-friday-deals-rag-bone-baseball-cap
Nordstrom

A summery look with a wintry feel!

Was $95On Sale: $67You Save 29%
See it!

Topshop Floral Print Long Sleeve Mini Dress

nordstrom-black-friday-deals-topshop-floral-dress
Nordstrom

Fabulous in florals!

Was $65On Sale: $39You Save 40%
See it!

Looking for something else? Explore more limited-time Black Friday deals at Nordstrom here!

